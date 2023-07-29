Lawsuit alleges Doña Ana County jail staff shot naked man as he showered

A Las Cruces man filed a lawsuit alleging a jail guard used excessive force when he shot him in the leg while the man showered.

Vicente Sanchez, who was incarnated in the Doña Ana County Detention Center from July 2020 to May 2022, said that jail guard Brady Kehres used excessive force, violating his 14th amendment right in the process, and battered him during an incident on May 4, 2022.

"This is a textbook case of excessive use of force," Mallory Gagan, an attorney at the New Mexico Prison & Jail Project who represents Sanchez, said in a news release. "Kehres' own lapel video shows exactly how unnecessarily aggressive his response was. Other corrections officers on scene confirmed that Vicente didn't present a threat of any kind to corrections officers or anyone else."

Officials from Doña Ana County declined to comment on the matter, saying they wouldn't comment on pending litigation.

Video shows guards shooting Sanchez with 'less lethal' round

Sanchez was in jail on a judge's order after police accused him of breaking into a house and threatening a police officer with a folding knife. Sanchez later pleaded guilty to both allegations. Sanchez is currently incarcerated in a prison in Clayton.

But before Sanchez' plea, a judge found that he was dangerous, and no conditions of release could protect the public's safety. Those findings led to the judge ordering Sanchez to remain in jail without bond. Sanchez' lawsuit says the incident occurred on May 4, 2022, the day before he was set to enter a plea.

The incident began when a DACDC guard told everyone to return to their cells after an unrelated incident. Sanchez said in the lawsuit he couldn't hear this command since he was in the shower. The lawsuit noted that another person walked into the showers, apparently ignoring the commands to leave the area.

That triggered the jail guard to call for more guards to help him. Meanwhile, Sanchez remained in the shower. According to the lawsuit, he was still oblivious to the situation outside. Video from a body camera worn by Kehres then shows the officer hustling down a flight of stairs toward the shower. He's carrying a Kel-Tec shotgun loaded with "less lethal" rounds.

As Kehres enters the area, he shouts "get out of the shower," before firing a round at Sanchez in the shower. Sanchez then leaves the shower to grab a towel before Kehres fires two more times, hitting Sanchez once. The other man in the showers was also detained before the video shows guards escorting a wounded Sanchez back to his cell.

A puddle of blood in the shower marked the spot where he'd been shot. According to Gagan, Sanchez' attorney, Sanchez was hospitalized in a Las Cruces hospital after the incident.

New Mexico Prison and Jail Project takes case

Gagan is an attorney with the New Mexico Prison and Jail Project. The Project takes cases "that will help press for better treatment and conditions for all incarcerated people in New Mexico," according to its mission statement.

"This kind of violence occurs frequently around detention centers in New Mexico," Steven Robert Allen, the Project's director, told the Sun-News.

As for this case, Gagan said he'd yet to learn of evidence suggesting this incident was part of a larger pattern in Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

