Lawsuit alleges Ankeny school district failed to protect student from coach's sexual abuse

An anonymous high school student is suing the Ankeny Community School District, alleging the district failed to protect them from a coach's sexual abuse.

The lawsuit, filed Feb. 24, alleges a former volunteer high school sports coach groomed and pressured the underage student to engage in sexual activity and send explicit photos. The district failed to protect the student or monitor the coach while rumors circulated about the two, the lawsuit alleges.

The coach was charged with third-degree sexual abuse of the student in 2022, and the case was later dismissed that year, according to the lawsuit.

The student and their parents, who are unnamed, accuse the district of negligence; negligent hiring, supervision and retention; breach of fiduciary duty; common law assault and battery; civil rights violations; and loss of consortium.

The lawsuit alleges the former volunteer coach began grooming the student, who was part of the coach's program, in 2021 and communicated with the student on Snapchat. The coach soon began encouraging the student to sneak out and hang out at the coach's parents' home, where they would engage in sexual activity, the lawsuit claims.

The exploitation ended in September 2021, though the coach continued to oversee the student's training, and the student refused any further attempts at sexual contact, the lawsuit says. The complaint alleges that rumors about them then swirled around school.

The lawsuit says another coach informed the school about the situation in February 2022. A school official called the student into the office to discuss the allegations. The student felt uncomfortable and embarrassed to talk about the situation, so they denied the allegations, and an official said the investigation closed because there was not enough evidence, according to the complaint.

After the school contacted the student's parents about the allegations and investigation, the lawsuit says, the student admitted the sexual contact to their parents, who soon filed a police report.

According to the petition, the coach was charged in April 2022 with third-degree sexual abuse, and later entered a plea. The coach received deferred judgment, and the case was dismissed in October 2022, the petition says. Information about the dismissed criminal charge is not available in online court records and could not be independently verified by the Des Moines Register.

The petition alleges the student has suffered severe and permanent emotional distress, has lost focus in school and has become less outgoing while incurring medical and counseling costs. The student's parents also have suffered, the petition says.

"School districts, and school officials must maintain a high index of suspicion with regard to sexual misconduct by school employees," Roxanne Conlin, an attorney for the family, said in an email. "They must not brush it under the rug. They must not ignore 'rumors.' They must investigate all potential sexual exploitation."

The district did not have an immediate comment Wednesday. District spokesperson Samantha Aukes said the district had not yet been served with the lawsuit and would provide a statement once the legal team has a chance to review the complaint.

Earlier this month, an Ankeny middle school teacher was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse and exploitation due to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student lasting several years.

Other pending lawsuits against the Ankeny district include a teacher suing over punishment in the wake of an after-school drag show; a female former athlete alleging discrimination; and parents alleging staff failed to take action on a student assault.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern and northern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Student sues Ankeny school district over alleged sexual abuse by coach