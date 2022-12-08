Lawsuit alleges Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter raped disabled teen after 2001 Tacoma Dome show

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Backstreet Boys’ singer Nick Carter, alleging he raped a disabled teenager following a Feb. 2001 concert at the Tacoma Dome during the band’s Black & Blue Tour.

The alleged victim, Shay Ruth, who is now 39 years old, is on the autism spectrum and has a mild case of cerebral palsy, according to a news release from law firm Corsiglia McMahon & Allard.

The news release claims that Ruth, who was 17 at the time, was in an autograph line when Carter invited her to his tour bus where he “gave her a funny tasting drink that he called VIP Juice. Then Carter took Shay to the bathroom, exposed himself and forced her to perform sexual acts.”

He then took her to the back of the bus where he raped her again in a bedroom, the lawsuit alleges.

Ruth says that after the alleged attack, she started cutting herself to deal with the pain.

Corsiglia McMahon & Allard attorney Mark Boskovich claimed the investigation into Ruth’s story led to other alleged victims who had similar stories.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Clark County, Nevada, where Carter lives.