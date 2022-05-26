Lawsuit alleges Chicago police officer shot unarmed 13-year-old carjacking suspect in the back

A federal lawsuit filed Thursday alleges a Chicago police officer shot a fleeing 13-year-old carjacking suspect in the back without justification even as the city has tried and failed to implement a new policy governing “inherently dangerous” foot pursuits.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of the teen’s mother, lists the city and the unidentified officer who fired the shot as defendants. The teen, who is Black and in 7th grade, is identified only by his initials, A.G.

In addition to alleging civil rights violations, the suit claims the city’s “pattern and practice” has allowed police officers to routinely use excessive force, “including deadly force, disproportionately against minorities.”

“Tragically, the deep-seeded systemic problems that led to the entry of the Consent Decree – implicit bias and failures in training, supervision, and accountability – still exist today,” the 32-page suit stated. “A.G. is the latest victim of CPD’s systemic failures.”

A Law Department spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit stated that A.G. “is currently lying in a hospital bed with a bullet still lodged in his body after being shot in the back” by the officer on May 18.

“A.G. and his family are waiting to learn whether he will ever be able to walk again,” the suit stated.

Authorities have said the 13-year-old was involved in a carjacking and that he was shot and seriously wounded as he ran from police officers in the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

After he fled on foot, the boy “turned toward officers” and was shot once, Chicago police Superintendent David Brown said during a brief evening news conference at police headquarters last week.

Officers were trying “to stop a stolen vehicle wanted in connection with a vehicular hijacking” from Oak Park when it happened about 10:15 p.m., according to a statement from Chicago police.

The boy was unarmed, authorities said, as no gun was recovered.

Story continues

Brown did not say whether the boy did or did not have a gun when he was wounded in the lot of a nearby gas station.

“No shots were fired at officers,” Brown said. He declined to say how many times police fired.

The Chicago Police Department issued a statement in the wake of the shooting.

“The officer involved in the shooting Wednesday night in the Austin neighborhood has been relieved of police powers, effective today, while the Civilian Office of Police Accountability is conducting this investigation,” according to the statement.

According to the lawsuit, witnesses reported the officer who was chasing A.G. was “screaming for him to stop running and put his hands up.”

“A.G. was unarmed and did as he was instructed. But the officer still shot him – recklessly, callously, and wantonly – right through his back,” the suit stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.