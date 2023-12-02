Lawsuit alleges Circa rewards program misled members, seeks $3.7 million

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A newly filed $3.7 million lawsuit alleges Circa misled patrons, adding “false and deceptive” fees that deliberately reduced the value of comps offered by the resort group’s rewards program.

The lawsuit alleges that the resort group’s “Club One” rewards program levied non-existent taxes on its members, resulting in the decreased value of comps, or free benefits, to those who gamble at Circa Hospitality Group’s properties — Circa Resort & Casino, The D Hotel & Casino and Golden Gate Hotel & Casino.

According to the lawsuit, one of the plaintiffs purchased lunch at Circa’s Saginaw’s Deli, for $23. A receipt shows that the meal’s total included a $1.93 “Add On Tax” deducted from his comps value. The lawsuit calls the fee “false and deceptive,” alleging that Circa “routinely reduced the amount of consumers’ earned comps” with the taxes.

The lawsuit seeks class action status, alleging that the fees exceed $3,750,000 in harm across the plaintiffs and “thousands of other guests” at Circa properties. The six counts of the lawsuit include breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, deceptive trade practices, conversion, negligence, and misrepresentation.

According to the Circa website, the Club One rewards program “offers the hottest loyalty card found in Downtown Las Vegas” and is free to join. Members are promised special room rates, casino rewards, dining comps, show tickets, and a shot at a special event and tournament invitations. The Club One program offers three tiers: gambler, maverick, and legend.

David Chitwood, Robert Deken, Tracy Edgeston, Matthew P. Stokes and Richard Throop are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The first four are residents of Clark County. Throop lives in Bexar County, Texas. The plaintiffs are represented by the Las Vegas law firms of Eglet Adams and Kind Law.

