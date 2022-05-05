Lawsuit alleges Coachella Valley Unified bus driver sexually abused Desert Mirage student

A student from Desert Mirage High School is alleging a district-employed bus driver touched her and made sexual advances toward her in 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in April against the Coachella Valley Unified School District and the driver.

Steven Mathew Moraga, 36, was charged in 2019 with one misdemeanor in connection with the alleged incidents and a warrant was issued for his arrest in 2020, but he has not been arrested and no further progress has been publicly reported on the case. His whereabouts are unknown, according to authorities.

"It is an active warrant in the database," Riverside County Sheriff Sergeant Brandi Swan said. Riverside County District Attorney spokesperson John Hall also said the case is still active.

The plaintiff is not identified in the complaint, filed April 15, because she is a juvenile. The allegations stem from rides home the student would take with the driver following extra-curricular practices at the school.

A CVUSD spokesperson said Moraga was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 10, 2020, and officially dismissed on Jan. 21, 2022.

"The matter was investigated, but we cannot discuss confidential personnel matters at this time," district spokesperson Lissette Santiago said. "However, we would like our families to know that all of CVUSD staff is trained in mandating reporting and all claims are investigated and taken seriously."

Megan Beaman Jacinto, the plaintiff's attorney and a member of the Coachella City Council, said that she hopes the case will help protect children against more harm in the future.

"It is shocking and disturbing to see repeated sexual abuse allegations — and multiple offenders — in a single school district," Beaman Jacinto said. "We hope that these cases will bring to light the deficiencies in the district that have harmed our young client and put other at risk, and lead to changes that will protect children for the future."

Allegations date back to 2019

Deputy Julia Camarena wrote in the arrest warrant that she was dispatched on Sept. 27, 2019, in response to a report that a bus driver had acted inappropriately toward three Desert Mirage students. Camarena later interviewed the students. One said that Moraga would stare at her and make suggestive expressions.

On one occasion, Moraga allegedly had pizza on the bus. When the students arrived, he offered one of the students a slice. But before he gave it to her, Camarena wrote, he had the student stand up and he poured a bottle of water over her head and put ice cubes down the back of her shirt.

On another occasion, a student told the deputy, Moraga rubbed her stomach without consent and asked her if she was pregnant. He allegedly asked students to see pictures of them and referred to them as "babe" and "baby."

Another student told the deputy Moraga would make sexually explicit remarks to her about a colleague at the district. And another student said Moraga would touch her without consent.

A parent of one of the students asked to press charges and two others requested Moraga be removed as a bus driver.

The sheriff's department arrest warrant was filed with the court in December 2019, about three months after the deputy first took the report.

The civil case filing further alleges that CVUSD failed to do a background and reference check on Moraga when it hired him. Moraga has no criminal history in Riverside County prior to the 2019 charge.

"All candidates are fingerprinted and we are provided with clearance from the DOJ before employment," Santiago said. She could not comment on the district's screening process with regard to Moraga. "We cannot discuss details of the investigation or personnel matters at this time."

One of the students described feeling such severe discomfort about having to ride with Moraga after practice that she eventually refused to, according to the civil filing. Other students contacted school authorities, and the student spoke with Principal Alma Gonzalez, according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that Gonzalez told the student that Moraga had acted similarly toward others.

"Gonzalez also told MINOR DOE that she would take care of the situation and that she should not tell her mother," according to the complaint.

The student's attorney alleges that the district did not maintain a record of the report of Moraga's alleged misconduct.

The Desert Sun was unable to reach Gonzalez on Thursday, and the district did not comment directly on Gonzalez's involvement in reporting the incidents.

The incidents occurred under the tenure of then-CVUSD Superintendent Maria Gandera, who abruptly resigned from the district in February 2021 and received a $299,485 settlement package. The district hasn't disclosed the reasons behind her departure.

A separate case filed in 2021 alleges another CVUSD bus driver had abused several minors while working for that district and Palm Springs Unified School District. That case alleges CVUSD hired the driver after a report of abuse had been made to PSUSD. The driver has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and the civil case is still pending.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

Jonathan Horwitz covers education for The Desert Sun. Reach him at jonathan.horwitz@desertsun.com or @Writes_Jonathan.

