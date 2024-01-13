Lawsuit alleges kids in juvenile detention centers are kept in solitary confinement

Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz uncovered a federal lawsuit alleging juvenile detention centers in North Carolina are violating the U.S. Constitution by keeping kids in solitary confinement.

The lawsuit accuses the Cabarrus Regional Juvenile Detention Center of holding children in small cells for 23 hours a day or more for weeks -- or even months -- without any valid reason.

It claims some children face inhumane restrictions, like completely isolating children by removing window viewing in cells and turning off water so the children can’t flush the toilet.

Goetz reached out to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety who said DPS does not comment on pending litigation and will not comment on the claims in the lawsuit.

They said that under state law, information in juvenile records is not public information.

