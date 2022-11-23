Lawsuit alleges past child sex abuse at St. John's Northwestern Military Academy

A lawsuit has been filed against St. John's Northwestern Military Academy alleging that child sex abuse was allowed to occur and that the school ignored reports of physical and sexual violence on campus.

A Chicago-based law firm has filed a lawsuit alleging child sex abuse against St. John's Northwestern Military Academy, its governing entity and an alleged abuser who was an older, senior-ranked student at the time of the alleged incidents.

Romanucci & Blandin filed the lawsuit against the academy, the St. John's Northwestern Military Academy Foundation and Pablo Gonzalez Carvajal, the firm said in an emailed news release Nov. 21. The school is now known as St. John's Northwestern Academies, according to its website.

The allegations date to the 2011-12 school year.

In its news release, Romanucci & Blandin alleges that the Delafield-based school "fostered a "Lord of the Flies” atmosphere among the student cadets, allowing and encouraging a prefect-style model of student self-governance while turning a blind eye to multiple known and reported on-campus incidents of physical and sexual violence between cadets."

The lawsuit, which the firm said was filed Nov. 10 in the federal Eastern District of Wisconsin court, "details the alleged negligent actions of the academy allowing for a then-minor plaintiff ... to suffer repeated abuse by a fellow cadet several years ago despite assurances to (the victim's) parents that the Academy would provide a safe and adequately staffed environment for their son," according to the release.

The complaint alleges violations of Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, negligence, fraudulent misrepresentation, assault and battery among the nine counts listed, and "hopes to rectify long-held practices of the Academy that have and continue to have severe physical and psychological effects on its cadets," the release said.

“Not only did the school administration repeatedly fail to act as mandatory reporters regarding these conditions, they fostered a climate in which unlawful and unacceptable conduct was encouraged,” said Romanucci & Blandin Partner Martin D. Gould in the release. “The courage of our client to come forward regarding this abuse will help protect the future classes of the Academy by forcing them to have zero tolerance when it comes to the sexual abuse of children.”

Online court records show the plaintiffs, listed in the complaint as John Doe, Father Doe and Mother Doe, are seeking $75 million and a jury trial. All three live in Rhode Island, records show.

In an emailed statement, St. John's Northwestern Academies said it was notified of the lawsuit and made aware of the allegations at the end of the 2011-12 school year through a Delafield Police Department investigation.

"As reported at that time, SJNA fully cooperated with authorities during their investigation. SJNA will respond to the lawsuit through the legal system", the school said in its statement. "St. John’s Northwestern Academies takes all allegations of sexual violence and assault very seriously. Our dedicated faculty and staff have been and will remain steadfast on the safety and well-being of our students and our entire community."

Online court records show that Gould and Matthew O'Neill, an attorney representing St. John's Northwestern Military Academy and its foundation, signed a document Nov. 22 agreeing to a two-week extension of the filing deadline to Dec. 16 for the school to file a response to the complaint. Those online court records also show no attorney listed for Carvajal as of the morning of Nov. 23.

Details of the complaint

According to the complaint:

During the 2011-12 school year, Carvajal was provided a master key for the younger cadets' dormitory rooms "either deliberately or by carelessness," and used the key to access other cadets' dormitory rooms, including John Doe's room. It alleges that Carvajal sexually assaulted and abused John Doe on multiple occasions and at night after the school's staff left the dormitories unmonitored.

School staff observed John Doe's changed behavior, such as "running away and hiding under his bed to avoid Carvajal but took no action to address John Doe's changed behavior or its causes," according to the complaint.

The complaint also alleges that the school failed to report Carvajal to the City of Delafield Police Department and that they allowed the misconduct to continue until Carvajal fled the country to Mexico "ahead of a police investigation of sexual assaults on campus."

John Doe also alleges that he has suffered physically, emotionally and psychologically as a result of the alleged conduct by Carvajal and the school.

John Doe also alleges that the effects and constant fear of repeated attacks created a hostile environment that caused his grades and education to suffer, which led him to withdraw from the academy.

Previous lawsuits have been filed against the school

There have been previous instances of the school being the target of lawsuits.

In 2018 in federal court and again in 2019 in Waukesha County Circuit Court, a Florida couple filed a lawsuit against the school claiming their then-12-year-old son was sexually assaulted by an older cadet at a summer camp session at the school in 2012. The federal case was dismissed in January 2019. In May, the Waukesha County Circuit Court case was dismissed, according to online court records.

In 1999, parents in Illinois filed a lawsuit against the school in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging that cadets "were subjected to beatings by other cadets, hazings and verbal assaults," and that gambling and drug use were allowed to occur on school grounds. Online court records appear to show the case worked its way to the federal courts before eventually being dismissed.

Contact Alec Johnson at (262) 875-9469 or alec.johnson@jrn.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AlecJohnson12.

