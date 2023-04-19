Lawsuit alleges 'unchecked' racial harassment of Black student in Hartland

HARTLAND TOWNSHIP — A federal lawsuit has been filed by a former Hartland High School student alleging that administrators failed to take seriously her complaints of racial harassment, including students calling her the n-word and making threats to lynch her.

Twenty-year-old Tatayana Vanderlaan filed the suit Monday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, alleging that — from the time she began attending Hartland High School in 2019 — she was "exposed to an openly racist environment that, left unchecked, escalated into direct racial harassment and ultimately culminated in explicit threats of white supremacist violence, all of which was tacitly endorsed by teachers and by school and district leadership.”

A request for comment was made to Superintendent Chuck Hughes, but has yet to be returned.

At issue was an incident in March 2021, when then-18-year-old Vanderlaan posted to Facebook about repeated harassment she said she endured at Hartland High School, including being called the n-word and being ridiculed about her hair and appearance.

After that post went viral, Vanderlaan said she had to be escorted off campus due to a threat of being “lynched.” The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, which resulted in stalking and assault charges filed against four teens.

One week after Vanderlaan posted to social media about being harassed, a group of students and alumni gathered outside a board of education meeting to support her.

Three of those four teens were named in the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified monetary damages, in addition to the Hartland Consolidated School District, Superintendent Chuck Hughes, Hartland High School Principal Kate Gregory and Vice Principal Emily Aluia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Michigan conducted a Title VI investigation last year into allegations of racial discrimination by the district. It eventually concluded the district had “cooperated fully with the investigation and voluntarily took a number of steps to address concerns that were raised during the investigation, including creating a school board-level Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, instituting training for staff and students, revising internal policies and practices regarding the investigation process for allegations of harassment, and adding counseling and social work staff.”

Story continues

But the lawsuit alleges the district entered into a letter of agreement and failed to “remedy the pervasive race-based harassment of plaintiff and other Black students.”

The suit claims the investigation found repeated incidents of race-based harassment and racist comments, and said the defendants “tacitly approved, and maintained a policy of tacitly approving, egregious racial harassment, threats, and bullying by students.”

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The lawsuit states the harassment against Vanderlaan continued through the end of her senior year, despite notifying district officials on several occasions. Vanderlaan said the harassment caused her to miss several weeks of school, resulting in lower grades that negatively impacted her plans to attend college to be a nurse or physician.

Classmates Dominic Tyner, Corbyn Smith and Benjamin Elliott are named in the lawsuit. Tyner and Smith were charged with stalking and assault, while Elliott was charged with assault and battery. A fourth classmate was charged as a juvenile and was not named. Tyner, Smith and Elliott were allowed to plead under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, keeping their convictions under seal if they successfully complete probation.

— The Livingston Daily contributed to this article. Mike Marino and Jon King from Got It Going On News are longtime local journalists and, now, podcasters. See more of their stories at mikeandjonpodcast.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Lawsuit alleges 'unchecked' racial harassment of Black student in Hartland