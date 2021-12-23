Lawsuit alleges whistleblower retaliation by ICC over fraud allegations

Dec. 23—TUPELO — A federal lawsuit claims that Itawamba Community College terminated two employees as an act of retaliation after those employees divulged to investigators details of an alleged fraud scheme involving the community college.

Joseph Lowder — a former ICC administrator already facing criminal charges over the alleged fraud — is among the named defendants of a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Mississippi.

State Auditor Shad White claims that Lowder falsified records to hide a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000 in taxpayer money. Those charges remain pending.

Now, a former ICC employee named Tatiana Sherman claims that she faced retaliation, including the eventual loss of her job, after raising alarm over Lowder's activities.

Sherman is represented by Jim Waide, a well-known plaintiff's attorney.

In response to the lawsuit, a spokesman for the community college denied Sherman's claims.

"We look forward to addressing these baseless allegations in court," said Tyler Camp.

Lowder's criminal defense attorney, Daniel Sparks, did not directly address the specific details of the civil litigation.

"If this individual has some claims that they make that is related to this situation, I look forward to the opportunity to sit down and depose them," Sparks said.

Other defendants named in the lawsuit include the community college itself, ICC President Jay Allen and Tzer Nan "TZ" Waters, an employee in the workforce training division.

Whistleblower claims play key role in lawsuit

Sherman worked at ICC for 17 years, until the college ended her employment in 2021.

Beginning around the early part of 2016, Sherman claims that she began to raise concerns involving the college's publicly-funded job skills training program.

The former employee's lawsuit alleges that despite Sherman's repeatedly raising concerns about billing practices and record-keeping, Lowder's "policy was to obtain maximum money for furniture manufactures and/or Defendant ICC, even though this involved committing fraud against taxpayers."

Story continues

Specifically, employees of furniture manufacturing company Southern Motion allegedly called Sherman in early 2016 to complain that they were forced to sign documents attesting that they were receiving taxpayer-funded training through ICC that they were, in fact, not receiving.

Sherman relayed the information to Lowder, who she claims responded by directing that the necessary documentation be prepared in a way that made it more difficult to detect the alleged fraud.

In another instance, Lowder allegedly rebuffed Sherman's concerns about a similar matter, complaining that she was excessively "by the book."

Lowder allegedly responded to Sherman's concerns by raising concerns about her workplace performance and placing her on a written improvement plan.

Sherman's civil lawsuit claims that this disciplinary maneuver was intended to tarnish her credibility in an effort to "cover up" her "complaints about illegal activity."

Double billing, inaccurate training reports highlighted by lawsuit, auditor's claims

Sherman's civil claims and criminal charges brought by the auditor involve the state-funded Workforce Enhancement Training program, which is intended to provide job training to private businesses through Mississippi's community colleges.

Sherman's suit complains that, with respect to Southern Motion, Lowder either directed or allowed the company to identify two employees as "trainers." The company was then reimbursed for paying these trainers at a rate of $25 per hour.

Allegedly, however, these employees were not trainers and made $15 per hour.

The suit also raises claims about an alleged "double-billing" scheme, and these claims overlap with the criminal indictment against Lowder and the former bookkeeper of a now-shuttered furniture company.

Allegations: Employee complaint led to investigation, terminations followed auditor's raid

Sherman retained Waide in response to the performance improvement plan. In September 2019, Waide wrote a letter to ICC on his client's behalf, detailing Lowder's involvement in the alleged misuse of workforce development money.

The letter also claimed that, even as he was employed full-time by ICC, Lowder spent much of his working time pursuing private business ventures, including efforts to launch a microbrewery. He allegedly pressured Sherman to obtain from her husband, a physician, investment funding of $250,000 for the brewery.

Waide also provided this letter to the Office of State Auditor, apparently spurring the auditor's investigation.

In February 2021, auditors raided ICC offices, seized documents and interviewed employees. Private attorneys retained by ICC allegedly questioned these employees. Sherman's lawsuit claims that one employee admitted to providing damaging information to investigators and was "summarily fired" by ICC's president.

About three months later, the president of the college informed Sherman in a letter than her employment would end through the non-renewal of her contract.

ICC strongly denies wrongdoing

The auditor has demanded that ICC repay $1.4 million over allegations that the college paid worker training funds with sufficient documentation.

In response to these demands, as well as the criminal charges, ICC has adopted an aggressive defensive posture.

ICC has hired former United States Attorney Mike Hurst, now of the Phelps Dunbar law firm, to help defend against the auditor's claims.

"Based upon that internal investigation, the College strongly denies any and all allegations of illegal or improper activity by the institution or its current or former employees," an ICC spokesman said in October, after Lowder was indicted.

The ICC statement further said that the school "looks forward to its day in court in order for the truth to be told, these unfounded allegations be rejected by a jury of its peers, and be exonerated of all charges."

Lowder was the economic and community services dean at ICC from June 2016 until July 2021, after holding the title director of workforce training and development for eight months before that, according to his page on professional social networking site LinkedIn.

caleb.bedillion@djournal.com