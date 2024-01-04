Lawsuit alleges woman stole more than $500k from Lafayette business owner

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — James Bower, owner of Bower Trading, Inc., and J.C. Bower Properties, LLC, discovered more than $500,000 missing from his businesses' accounts after Bea Smith, the companies' vice president, resigned, according to a civil lawsuit.

Smith serves as the president of the Tippecanoe County Republican Women's Club.

She resigned from Bower's businesses on Sept. 19, according to the lawsuit. Smith, her daughter, Candace Glaser, and her son-in-law, Martin Glaser, are named in the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 28. The suit alleges that Smith took funds from Bower and his business to enrich herself and her daughter and son-in-law.

Smith used her access to the finances and the business credit card to "engage in a pattern and practice of misappropriations, embezzlement, conversion, and theft of monies belonging to Mr. Bower, Bower Trading and/or J.C. Bower Properties," the lawsuit alleges.

Smith, her daughter and her son-in-law, Martin Glaser, have not been criminally charged as of Wednesday.

The Journal & Courier could not reach Smith or the Glasers by telephone. However, the J&C sent messages to them on their Facebook accounts. None of them responded.

Kyle Dietrich, one of Smith's two Lafayette attorneys, said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Michael Dean, a Lafayette attorney representing the Glasers, declined to comment when reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon.

The Journal & Courier called James Olds, Bower's attorney, for comment. He declined to comment about the lawsuit, but said they did file a report with the Indiana State Police late last year.

The Journal & Courier called the Indiana State Police public information officer asking if they were investigating Smith and the Glasers. The state police do not confirm or deny investigations, the public information officer said.

The Journal & Courier asked Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington if Smith and the Glasers are being investigated. Harrington repeated his standing policy not to comment about possible cases or investigations until the case is adjudicated.

Tippecanoe County Republican Chairman Tracy Brown noted that Smith is not an officer in the county's Republican Party. The Republican Women's Club is a subsidiary of the state's Republican Women's Club, he said. The women's club elects its own officers.

Smith accused of embezzling while vice president of companies

The lawsuit accuses Smith of transferring money from Bower's account or the businesses into accounts belonging to Smith or her daughter, according to the lawsuit. It also alleges she misused the business credit cards for purchases for herself or her daughter and son-in-law.

"As a further part of her scheme, Smith wrote fraudulent checks from accounts belonging to Mr. Bower, Bower Trading and/or J.C. Bower Properties to make unauthorized payments to (or to the benefit of) herself, Candace Glaser and/or Martin Glaser," the lawsuit alleges.

"... Smith forged Mr. Bower's signature on various checks, which allowed Smith to cash the checks or to deposit them into one or more of her accounts," the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit alleges that between at least 2016 and September 2023, Smith "actively concealed her fraudulent activities ... ."

Because of the concealment, the missing funds were not accounted for until after Smith resigned, according to the lawsuit.

"The full nature and extent of Smith's misappropriation of monies belonging to one or more of the Plaintiffs is not yet known," the lawsuit states. "However, records indicate that Smith — either alone or acting in concert with one or both of Candace and Martin Glaser — misappropriated no less than $500,000 in monies belonging to one or more of the Plaintiffs."

Money allegedly used to buy real estate

The lawsuit alleges that the money was used to purchase 11 properties.

Two properties are in Lafayette, 520 N. Sixth St. and 3021 S. 18th St., according to the lawsuit. Tippecanoe County property records indicate that the properties are in the name of James E. and Beatrice Smith. James E. Smith died in July 2020, according to records.

Nine properties allegedly bought with Bower's money are in Monticello, according to the lawsuit.

White County property records indicate the seven Monticello properties listed in the lawsuit are owned by James E. and Beatrice Smith. One of the properties in Monticello is owned by Beatrice Smith and Candace Glaser.

Smith transferred the ninth property to Martin and Candice Glaser in May 2022, according to the lawsuit. White County property records confirm that the Glasers own the parcel.

Civil suit seeks damages and restoration of alleged missing money

The lawsuit accuses Smith of breach of fiduciary duty, fraud, theft and conversion and seeks punitive damages as well damages expected to exceed $500,000, according to the filing.

Against Smith, her daughter and son-in-law, the lawsuit alleges civil conspiracy, constructive trust, unjust enrichment and money had and received. Bower is asking for restitution.

The defendants were granted an extension to file their rebuttals to the allegations Bower made in his lawsuit.

