Lawsuit alleging sex misconduct by South Plainfield police chief to proceed

SOUTH PLAINFIELD – A borough police captain's whistleblower lawsuit alleging misconduct by Police Chief James Parker will procced.

Superior Court Judge Alberto Rivas on April 14 denied a motion by the chief, the borough and the police department to dismiss Capt. Charles Siedenburg’s lawsuit, following oral arguments the day before, according to court documents.

Rivas also denied Siedenburg's request for attorney fees related to having to respond to the defendants’ motion.

No trial date in the case has been set.

South Plainfield Police Chief James Parker

Late last year Siedenburg, a long-time police captain, filed a civil lawsuit accusing Parker of engaging in sexual acts with several female police department and borough employees, including a former police dispatcher, while on duty and at a security detail at the Regal Cinema.

Kluger Healy LLC, attorneys for Parker, the borough and police department, argued in court papers that the litigation between the chief and captain stems from a personal dispute between them, specifically that Siedenburg wants Parker gone so he can become the borough's next police chief.

Parker became provisional police chief in 2010 and chief Jan. 1, 2011.

According to court documents, Siedenburg's plan to oust Parker includes reporting the chief allegedly misused his emails and computer, to visit pornographic websites, and engaged in sexual relationships with co-workers.

South Plainfield Police Capt. Charles Siedenburg

"However, try as he might, (Siedenburg) has not been able to convince anyone of Parker’s alleged wrongdoings," court papers filed by the borough's attorney say, adding the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office has informed Siedenburg it does not intend to investigate and there is not enough evidence to support his claims.

In his lawsuit, Seidenburg, who was removed from the police department's Emergency Management Unit by Parker, says he spoke to former and current borough officials, the prosecutor's office and the Attorney General's Office about Parker's alleged sexual conduct, believing it violated borough and police department rules and regulations, but nothing happened.

Siedenburg also alleged in his suit that Parker retaliated against him by bringing administrative charges and then deducting 40 hours from Siedenburg's paid vacation time, failing to recognize Siedenburg as the officer-in-charge when the chief was out for two months in 2020 with COVID-19 and refusing to respond to any of Siedenburg's texts, emails and phone calls since January 2021.

