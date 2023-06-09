Lawsuit alleging sexual assault, retaliation at Brighton Schools will head to mediation

BRIGHTON — A lawsuit filed against Brighton Area Schools, along with the district's superintendent and high school principal, will go into a mediation session next month in an attempt to find a resolution.

More: Brighton Area Schools denies charges in federal lawsuit alleging sexual assault on school grounds

An order of referral was issued May 3 by Judge Paul Borman. The court appointed mediator must notify the court within two weeks of completion whether a settlement was reached or not. If the parties cannot reach an agreement, the suit will return to court for adjudication.

The suit was filed in April 2022 by a former student who claims she was sexually assaulted by another student on school grounds, and that the district retaliated against her for reporting it. BAS challenges the allegation that an assault took place or that school officials pressured the student into recanting.

The former student claims the district violated the 14th Amendment, the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title IX, and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973. She also says the district violated the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act, including creating and failing to prevent a sexually hostile education environment, retaliation and sex discrimination; and the Persons with Disabilities Civil Rights Act, including harassment, retaliation and discrimination.

Subscribe: Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

The district disputed the allegation, arguing the male student accused of the assault was suspended the day the assault occurred and adding the former student told law enforcement the encounter was consensual.

After filing the assault report and meeting with police, the female student recanted the report, which her defense claims was because of bullying and harassment.

The mediation session will take place July 11.

— Contact reporter Tess Ware at tware@livingstondaily.com. Contact reporter Patricia Alvord at palvord@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Lawsuit alleging sexual assault, retaliation at Brighton Schools will head to mediation