Lawsuit blames alleged Bucks County shooter's family in murder of Temple cop Chris Fitzgerald

The parents of a Bucks County teenager who allegedly killed a cop in Philadelphia could be held liable for damages.

The family of Sgt. Chris Fitzgerald, a police officer at Temple University, has sued the parents of Miles Pfeffer, of Buckingham. The lawsuit filed in Philadelphia's Common Pleas Court names as defendants Miles Pfeffer, the 18-year-old's father, mother, and his mother's partner. The lawsuit alleges negligence and wrongful death by members of Pfeffer's family, following earlier run-ins with the law.

Fitzgerald's death sent shockwaves through the academic community at Temple University as the first campus police officer killed in the line of duty.

Pfeffer was later charged with murder, homicide of a law enforcement officer, evading arrest, and related charges. According to police, Pfeffer was seen on surveillance footage shooting Fitzgerald, age 31, and then continuing to shoot the Temple police officer as he laid wounded on the ground.

Fitzgerald died Feb. 18 at Temple University Hospital, leaving behind his wife and four young children.

According to the lawsuit, Pfeffer's family allegedly knew he was mentally unstable, violent, and that he sought access to guns. The suit alleges Pfeffer conducted a "bomb scare" at a Central Bucks school.

County property records list Pfeffer’s mother, Jill Pfeffer, as a co-owner of the 20-acre property called “Boxley Farm” in Buckingham, which was purchased in November of 2018.

Police said he fled the murder scene and returned to his Quarry Road home, some 42 miles away from the North Philadelphia campus. Pfeffer reportedly called his mother to pick him up in the city, according to published reports.

Police from local, state and federal agencies arrested Pfeffer at the Buckingham home, using Fitzgerald's handcuffs.

Investigators spent a portion of the day after the murder searching the home and were seen on news footage going through a fire pit as Pfeffer allegedly told police he tried to melt the gun used in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Chris Fitzgerald's family sues Miles Pfeffer's family in Temple death