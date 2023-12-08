Lawsuit blames 'dangerous drink' at Panera for Clay County man's death, echoing Penn. case

A Clay County man’s death walking home from a Panera Bread cafe has sparked a lawsuit arguing the Panera Charged Lemonade he drank there caused his heart to stop.

The case brought by family of Dennis Brown, 46, is the second lawsuit since October accusing the national dining chain of being responsible for customers’ deaths from seemingly harmless drinks filled with caffeine.

“Panera Charged Lemonade is defective in design because it is a dangerous drink,” contended the suit filed Monday in Delaware, where Panera has a corporate presence.

The suit says the company “knew or should have known of the foreseeable risk of cardiac-related injuries” from the drink, adding that a large cup has more caffeine than a 12-ounce Red Bull and a 16-ounce Monster Energy Drink combined.

A company spokesman disputed the lawsuit’s arguments on Wednesday.

“Panera expresses our deepest sympathy for Mr. Brown’s family,” the spokesman said. “Based on our investigation, we believe his unfortunate passing was not caused by one of the company’s products. We view this lawsuit, which was filed by the same law firm as a previous claim, to be equally without merit. Panera stands firmly by the safety of our products.”

Brown died the evening of Oct. 9 after leaving the store at 1510 County Road 220 in Fleming Island, said the suit filed by Wilmington, Del., law firm Shelsby & Leoni. The heads of that firm also run the Delaware practice of Philadelphia law firm Kline & Specter, which in October filed suit against Panera over the death of Sarah Katz, a University of Pennsylvania student the suit said drank Charged Lemonade.

The suit about Brown’s death, filed on behalf of Brown’s mother and sister in Orlando and his brother in Philadelphia, argued Panera didn’t tell customers that Charged Lemonade had lots of caffeine, sugar and guarana, a stimulant, and offered it alongside beverages that didn’t.

It said signage describing the drink as “plant-based and clean” would have made Brown “reasonably confident it was a traditional lemonade containing a reasonable amount of caffeine safe for him to drink.” The actual amount of any ingredient can vary, though, the suit said, because restaurant employees mix the drink on-site without a way to ensure the combination is always the same.

Brown, whom the suit said “had a mild intellectual disability” but lived independently, worked at a Publix close to the store and often stopped there after work, according to the court complaint.

The suit said Brown had high blood pressure and regularly drank water or beverages with little or no caffeine, but not energy drinks or other products that carry a surge of stimulation.

Brown began drinking Charged Lemonade in late September and had ordered it on six dates prior to his death, said the suit, which included photos of texts to his phone from Panera and a message about his order for the lemonade's Mango Yuzu Citrus variety on the day he died.

Citing his propensity for taking actions three times in a row, the suit surmised that Brown had refilled his drink twice before leaving the store at 5:16 p.m.

The suit said Brown “suffered a cardiac event” while walking home and was found unresponsive on a sidewalk about 5:45 p.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene, it said.

