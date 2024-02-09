Lawsuit blames Questa judge for pedestrian death last year

Feb. 8—A wrongful death lawsuit filed Thursday accuses longtime Questa Municipal Court Judge Michael G. Rael Sr. of striking and killing a pedestrian while speeding, then attempting to use his position to influence a 911 operator and police officers who responded to the scene.

Rael, who also is a musician, struck Nathan Kee Charley near the El Prado Post Office in Taos County while on his way home from performing in Española in August, according to the civil complaint filed in state District Court.

Charley's estate is listed as the plaintiff in the lawsuit, which accuses the judge of negligent operation of a motor vehicle and asks for an unspecified amount in damages, plus interest and attorneys' fees.

Rael, who has been a judge in Questa for more than 20 years, declined to comment Thursday. He directed questions to his nephew, attorney Marcus Rael, who did not respond to a call seeking comment.

When Michael G. Rael called 911 to report the incident, he said: "This is Judge Rael, Michael Rael. I'm here in El Prado just past the post office and I think just hit a guy. I didn't see him at all, at all," according to a recording of the call.

Rael also told the operator Charley was naked.

According to the complaint, a 911 operator relayed to dispatch that "a suicidal naked man jumped into the road in front of Judge Rael's vehicle."

The lawsuit contends that when Taos Police Department officers arrived, Rael said he'd been driving 10 mph over the speed limit and gave officers proof of an insurance policy that had expired in 1986 and was from another vehicle.

The posted speed limit in the area is 45 mph, according to a Taos County Sheriff's Office report, which lists Charley has having been born in 1976 but doesn't specify his age.

The lawsuit alleges the judge told officers he'd stopped and turned around after hitting Charley, "when in fact he never turned around, he continued to drag Nathan's body over 150 feet then came to stop and called 911."

Officers did not conduct field sobriety tests on Rael to rule out impairment, nor ticket him for speeding or driving without insurance, the complaint contends.

Taos County Sheriff's Deputy Sylvia Trujillo wrote in her report an officer from the Taos Police Department was first on the scene and recognized Charley as a man officers had removed from his girlfriend's apartment at her request earlier that night in connection with a "verbal domestic."

A female officer on the scene can be heard on a deputy's body camera footage saying Taos police officers dropped Charley off at "the Speedway" after removing him from his girlfriend's home, and "he was just drunk."

A male officer can be heard telling deputies they'd dropped Charley off about 45 minutes before the crash because he'd told them he had family that could come pick him up there.

The deputy wrote in a report Charley was wearing a blue T-shirt, but his black shorts and shoes had been found in the roadway about 115 feet south of where Rael's vehicle had come to stop.

"What isn't known is if the decedent was walking or standing in the northbound lane of traffic or if he jumped into the northbound lane as [the vehicle] approached," she wrote in the report.

Trujillo wrote in her report she didn't observe signs of impairment when interacting with Rael, adding he told her he had not consumed any alcohol before the crash.

"After concluding my investigation, I concluded that the decedent was at fault for the crash and his own demise due to being in the roadway in a dark unlit area," Trujillo wrote.

The lawsuit also names Lucy M. Rael — who the judge said is his 96-year-old mother — as a defendant. The complaint contends she owned the 2001 Oldsmobile her son was driving and knew or should have known he was "likely to speed, consume alcohol and drugs while using her vehicle, and not have the car insured."

According to the sheriff's office report, the car was registered to Judge Rael, not his mother. The report lists an Allstate Insurance policy number but doesn't specify whether it was current.

Body camera footage captured audio of a deputy giving Rael her card and telling him "you need to follow up with your insurance for your vehicle."

While a deputy's report indicated Rael was "obviously distraught about the incident," deputy body camera footage shows him laughing and joking with deputies on the scene.