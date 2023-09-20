Lawsuit challenging new beach access law tossed by judge. What that means.

PROVIDENCE – A federal judge has struck down a lawsuit challenging the state’s new shoreline access law, ruling that the case wasn’t properly before the court.

U.S. District Court Judge William E. Smith on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought this summer by the Rhode Island Association of Coastal Taxpayers, concluding that it must fail because the named defendants neither enacted the new law, nor were responsible for perpetrating the alleged harm against the property owners.

“Because RIACT cannot tie the named Defendants to the constitutional harm allegedly inflicted by the Act or its cure, the case is not properly in federal court,” Smith said.

The Pacific Legal Foundation, which is fighting Rhode Island's new shoreline access law, hired a plane to fly a banner saying "RI TAKES PRIVATE PROPERTY" in July.

Coastal Taxpayers allege the new shoreline law was an illegal taking of their property

State lawmakers passed the law in an effort to improve shoreline access by clearing up longstanding confusion about the public's rights. The new law allows the public to use the shoreline up to 10 feet inland of the seaweed line. Before its passage, the boundary of beachfront property had been defined by the “mean high water” line as determined by averaging the high tide line over about 19 years.

RIACT promptly sued to block enforcement of the shoreline access law. The organization, which is describes itself as a coalition of about 50 members, half of whom own beachfront property, argued the law stripped them of their right to lawfully exclude strangers from their property without just compensation.

A view of the Tiverton and Portsmouth shoreline.

The suit named as defendants Attorney General Peter F. Neronha, Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council Executive Director Jeffrey Willis, and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management Director Terrence Gray.

Neronha praised the ruling Tuesday.

“I applaud Judge Smith’s decision to dismiss a challenge to Rhode Island’s shoreline access law and am pleased that the Court agreed with the State’s position that the plaintiffs did not have standing to sue,” Neronha said in a statement.

He also celebrated the law: “I remain grateful that the General Assembly codified Rhode Islanders’ constitutional rights to shoreline access into state law, and my office remains committed to protecting those rights against any legal challenge.”

What's next?

It remained unclear Wednesday what's next for RIACT.

“RIACT is disappointed in this result, but its members will not give up their constitutional property rights and will now consider alternative legal options," Dave Breemer, senior attorney the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented the property owners, said in an email.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: RI's new shoreline access law stands after lawsuit against it tossed