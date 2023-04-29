Lawsuit: Children injured in fire after CYFD returned them to neglectful parents

Apr. 28—A new lawsuit accuses the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department of returning two toddlers to the neglectful care of their parents, who later left them alone in a Santa Fe apartment that caught fire.

The children, ages 1 and 3, were "saved by a neighbor who broke down the door of the apartment," according to the lawsuit, filed in state District Court on behalf of the children by an attorney serving as their court-appointed guardian ad litem. However, the complaint says, they suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Documents filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in an ongoing criminal case tied to the incident said one child sustained burns over 40% of the body and both had to be airlifted to a Denver hospital for treatment.

The child's mother, Maria Salazar, told police she'd gone for a walk to get some air, court records say. Their father, Carlos Garcia, was not home when the fire ignited, reports said.

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of damages on behalf of the siblings. A spokesman for CYFD did not respond to an email seeking comment Friday.

The complaint is one of several filed in recent months that accuse the long-troubled child welfare agency of failing in its responsibility to protect the state's children. Earlier this month, a court-appointed guardian sued the agency on behalf of two girls who ingested methamphetamines and witnessed domestic violence involving a gun after being returned to their drug-addicted and abusive parents.

The complaints come as the Cabinet secretary, Barbara Vigil, prepares to step down from the position Monday to serve instead on a newly created Policy Advisory Council for the agency.

They also come as some state lawmakers have pushed for a special session on CYFD reforms following a 60-day session that saw dozens of proposed bills but few successes. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who held a news conference during the session to outline her administration's efforts to make changes to an agency she called "dysfunctional" — including independent audits, new leadership positions and recruitment of more caseworkers — has said she will not call a special session.

The Children, Youth and Families Department has a legal obligation to investigate the safety of homes of children involved in abuse or neglect cases, the new complaint says. Plenty of prior evidence indicated the Santa Fe home of the toddlers' parents was not a safe place for them, it says.

One of the children was born "drug affected," the lawsuit says, and the department had assessed the child's situation as "unsafe" following an investigation.

The complaint details a series of problems in the household that arose before the fire.

CYFD put a plan in place for Salazar and Garcia to participate in a drug treatment program, the suit says, but a few months later, it received a report of suspected "drug abuse and lack of supervision of the babies." An investigation in 2017 substantiated the allegation, according to the suit.

In the spring of 2018, the department received another report of suspected abuse and neglect, the complaint says, adding a CYFD investigator visited the family's apartment and described the home as "messy."

The children's parents agreed to clean it up.

Two days later an investigator returned, and the parents said they were willing to work with the agency to address concerns about abuse and neglect, the lawsuit says.

A CYFD investigator initially was unable to reach Salazar and Garcia the following week but eventually spoke with them and set up drug tests, the suit says. However, neither showed up for the testing.

A week later, the fire ignited.

According to the suit, the children's mother left them alone in the family's apartment, sleeping on a couch; the fire started on the couch, and investigators concluded it "was not from an electrical issue but was the result of human factors."

The children's mother was charged with two felony counts of child abuse.

Court records show the criminal case against Sanchez is still pending and indicate she may have absconded. She could not be reached for comment.

State District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer issued a warrant for Salazar's arrest April 22, 2022, after she failed to appear in court a day earlier, records show.

Public defender James Plummer filed a motion to quash the warrant May 18, arguing Salazar was "trying hard to stay on top of obligations to the court but has recently made a few mistakes."

Assistant District Attorney Eric Herskovitz filed a motion in June objecting to the request to quash the warrant and arguing it should be enforced.

The court held a hearing on the matter June 9, court records show, but the outcome of the hearing is unclear. No documents have been filed in the case since then.