Lawsuit claims Beaver county Shell plant is a ‘private, public nuisance’

A Beaver County man is suing Shell in federal court claiming the company’s ethane cracker plant “released substantial and unreasonable noxious odors, fugitive dust and light emissions” that caused damages through private and public nuisance, negligence and trespass.

Plaintiff John Flynn, who lives on Evergreen Circle in Brighton Township, and his legal representation are seeking class-action status.

The lawsuit claims more than 75 people have contacted the law firm since Shell’s $10 million settlement with Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection last year that resolved repeated pollution exceedances at the Potter Township site.

Shell's ethane cracker plant in Beaver County, Pennsylvania at sunset on Feb. 19, 2024.

Smells, sounds, lights and pollution episodes linked to the petrochemical plant “have interfered with the use and enjoyment of (Flynn’s) property, resulting in substantial damages” the lawsuit alleges, including forcing residents into their homes during poor air quality days, restricting use of their yards and porches and hurting their property values.

The primary complaints, according to the lawsuit, include fugitive dust, chemical smells, loud noises and bright flashing lights that cause “embarrassment, inconvenience and annoyance including, but not limited to, creating a reluctance to invite guests to homes and preventing plaintiff and the class from utilizing the outdoor areas of their respective properties.”

“I cannot sit on my patio without the smell or noise from this plant,” Flynn said in the lawsuit. “(The plant) sounds like a freight train 24 hours a day, some nights there is a bright glow in the sky.”

Elevated flaring seen at Shell's ethane cracker plant on Feb. 13, 2023.

A properly maintained, operated and constructed ethane cracker plant will not release emissions into residential areas, the lawsuit states, arguing Shell failed to construct, operate, and/or maintain the facility’s wastewater treatment facilities to prevent overflows of hydrocarbons and failed to operate the facility in a manner that complies with air pollution regulations.

Shell Polymers in a statement said the company is reviewing the complaint.

“Shell remains committed to the health and well-being of its employees, the surrounding community and the environment,” the statement read.

The lawsuit includes claims for private nuisance, public nuisance, negligence and trespass related to fugitive dust. Plaintiffs are requesting a jury trial and damages.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawsuit claims Shell factory is a ‘private, public nuisance’