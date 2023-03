In The Know by Yahoo

Jackie Goldschneider is in a fantastic place right now. Gibson Johns interviews the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star about being a "friend of" the cast this season, the tension that created between her and the newbies and her feud with Danielle Cabral. They also discuss the latest on Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's fight over family, where the show goes from here, this year's cast trip to Ireland being her favorite yet and Jackie's emotional upcoming book, "The Weight of Beautiful."