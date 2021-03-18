Lawsuit claims electric truck startup defrauded investors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARK GILLISPIE
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A shareholder lawsuit was filed Thursday against an electric truck startup company claiming it has defrauded investors by making spurious claims about the number of preordered trucks and the progress it has made in starting production at a former General Motors plant in Ohio.

The lawsuit filed by shareholder Chris Rico against Lordstown Motors Corp. in federal court in Youngstown seeks certification as a class-action complaint.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns acknowledged that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an inquiry based on a lengthy and critical report issued late last week by the investment firm Hindenburg Research, which holds a short position on Lordstown Motors stock.

Burns, speaking during the company’s first-ever earnings call on Wednesday, said the company's board of directors has formed a special committee “to review matters” surrounding the SEC inquiry.

A company spokesperson did not respond to an emailed request for comment about the lawsuit on Thursday.

The complaint is largely based on the Hindenburg Research report that said Lordstown Motors has “no revenue and no sellable product" and has “misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.”

The report and lawsuit said that according to a former employee, estimated production is three to four years away. Burns has said production would begin this September.

The company has touted that it has presold 100,000 trucks to various fleets in the U.S. But those orders, according to the lawsuit, are non-binding.

The lawsuit said that according to documents, investors, business partners and former employees, “the company’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.”

The Hindenburg report said a recently announced $735 million deal for 14,000 trucks was to a purported buyer who doesn’t operate a vehicle fleet and is based out of a small apartment building in Texas.

The company received unwelcome publicity in January when a prototype vehicle caught fire 10 minutes into its initial test drive.

Recommended Stories

  • Will lawsuits impact Deshaun Watson’s trade market?

    When only one lawsuit was filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, the G.M. of a team not in the hunt for the player privately asked PFT whether a franchise can trade for Watson in the immediate aftermath of the claim. The disclosure by lawyer Tony Buzbee that three more women will be filing assault claims [more]

  • Ford to partly assemble some vehicles, idle two plants due to global chip shortage

    Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it for now will assemble its flagship, highly profitable F-150 pickup trucks and Edge SUVs in North America without certain parts and idle two assembly plants due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. The U.S. automaker said the chip shortage, combined with the shortage of a part caused by the central U.S. winter storm, is prompting it to build the vehicles and then hold them "for a number of weeks" until they can be completed and shipped. The affected vehicles number in the "thousands," a spokeswoman said.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows

    According to a Phase 1b-2 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) was ineffective against mild-to-moderate infections caused due to mutated virus strain in South Africa, dubbed as B.1.351 variant. What Happened: The study was led by scientists at the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit. The trial evaluated the safety and the efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged between 18 to 64 years of age. Median follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. Data showed that the vaccine was overall 10.4% effective against the variant. Of the 750 participants vaccine recipients, 19 (2.5%) developed mild to moderate COVID-19 more than 14 days after the second dose, compared with 23 of 717 placebo recipients (3.2%). The incidence of COVID-19 among the vaccine group was 731 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 93.6 per 1,000 person-years among the placebo group, for the efficacy of 21.9%. Of the 42 total cases of COVID-19, 39 were caused by B1351, for vaccine effectiveness against this variant of 10.4%. All 42 cases were mild to moderate, and no patients were hospitalized. The serious adverse event rates were similar between the vaccine and placebo groups. Only one severe vaccine-related event occurred, a fever of 40°C (104°F) following the first dose; the fever cleared within 24 hours, and no adverse events were seen after the participant's second dose. Why It Matters: The study concluded by saying that although the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines against strains such as B1351 and P1 has begun, the only vaccines likely to be available for the rest of 2021 are formulated against the original virus. In early February, South African health officials stopped the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's rollout to investigate reports that it offered little protection against mild-to-moderate disease. Instead, the country switched to using the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to immunize healthcare workers. Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.14% at $49.98 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: ReutersSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Are running back Chris Carson and the Dolphins close to a deal?

    Seattle Seahawks unrestricted free agent running back Chris Carson could be close to reaching a deal with the Miami Dolphins.

  • Raphael Warnock says Republican efforts to address voting rights in Georgia and other states represent Jim Crow revanchism

    Georgia Democrat says in maiden speech on Senate floor that the one-person-one-vote principle is now under grave threat across the country.

  • A pit full of 6,200-year-old skeletons is now the oldest known example of 'indiscriminate, mass killing'

    A study suggests that an ancient Croatian pit was the site of the world's oldest documented mass killing. Many children and adults were buried there.

  • The US hasn't authorized AstraZeneca's vaccine for 2 main reasons. That could change in April.

    If the vaccine is found to be safe and effective in US trials, the FDA could authorize it for emergency use next month.

  • House Democrats tell Biden to fire Postal Service board to oust DeJoy

    Members ‘silent in the face of catastrophic and unacceptable failures’ during Trump’s ‘unsuccessful gambit to influence a presidential election’ with attacks on mail-in ballots, lawmakers write

  • Teen Vogue editor steps down after anti-Asian posts resurfaced: ‘Past tweets overshadowed work’

    Alexi McCammond, the newly hired Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, has resigned following backlash over her decade-old racist tweets that recently resurfaced. McCammond, 27, who was set to begin her new job on 24 March, announced the decision in a statement shared to Twitter, where she said her “past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done”. “My past tweets have overshadowed the work I’ve done to highlight the people and issues that I care about - issues that Teen Vogue has worked tirelessly to share with the world - and so Condé Nast and I have decided to part ways,” McCammond wrote.

  • Russia warns it will 'have to react' if Bosnia moves to join NATO

    Russia will react if Bosnia takes steps towards joining NATO because Moscow would perceive this as a hostile act, the Russian embassy in Bosnia said in a statement on Thursday. Bosnia has long proclaimed integration with NATO and the European Union as strategic goals.

  • Piers Morgan accuses Gayle King of being Harry and Meghan's 'PR mouthpiece' in Twitter rant

    Piers Morgan's Twitter rant comes after Gayle King revealed that Prince Harry told her his recent conversations with his father were "not productive."

  • Seen from the sky: polluted waters around the world

    While the UN's Sustainable Development Goals call for water and sanitation for all by 2030, the world body says water scarcity is increasing and more than half the world's population will be living in water-stressed regions by 2050. In the run-up to the UN's World Water Day on March 22, Reuters photographers used drones to capture dramatic pictures and video of polluted waterways around the world. In one image, a discarded sofa lies beached in the Tiete river, in Brazil's biggest city Sao Paulo, into which hundreds of tonnes of untreated sewage and waste are tipped each day.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Five million UK-bound AstraZeneca vaccine doses being held up ‘by Indian government’

    The United Kingdom’s vaccination efforts will be paralysed from next month because the Indian government is temporarily holding exports, according to the CEO of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, whose company is manufacturing the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine. “It is solely dependent on India and it has nothing to do with the SII. It is to do with the Indian government allowing more doses to the UK,” Mr Poonawalla told the Telegraph, who confirmed that five million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University vaccine had already been delivered to the UK in early March. The second batch of five million further doses that the SII has pledged to the UK will only be delivered once the company is given the green light by New Delhi, which is deliberating how to slow a concerning resurgence in new daily Covid-19 cases, according to a source. In addition to debating whether to implement new localised lockdowns, the Indian government is considering whether it needs to stockpile more vaccines to expand its vaccination programme, which has so far been limited to those over the age of 60 and those over the age of 45 with comorbidities.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' teases a big DC superhero who was cut from the 2017 movie

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" features several cameo appearances from characters, who were cut from the 2017 version of the movie.

  • EXPLAINER: NKorea's anger to US may actually be an overture

    After giving the Biden administration the silent treatment for two months, North Korea this week marshalled two powerful women to warn Washington over combined military exercises with South Korea and the diplomatic consequences of its “hostile” policies toward Pyongyang. The timing of the North Korean statements was carefully chosen, with the comments landing on front pages and newscasts as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin traveled to Asia for talks with U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul about the North Korean threat and other regional challenges.

  • Richard Branson's cruise line just announced a vaccine requirement. These are all the cruise lines that will require COVID-19 vaccinations for guests and crew

    Over the last month, several cruise lines have started requiring crew members or guests to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to sailing.

  • Despite ties, UAE stays clear of Netanyahu election maneuver

    As Israel heads to the polls next week for the fourth time in two years, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought to capitalize on his new partnership with the United Arab Emirates in his desperate campaign to stay in power. One Emirati official said the federation will not get involved in Israel's electioneering, “now or ever." Locked in a tight re-election battle, Netanyahu repeatedly has tried to score a lightning trip to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, to brandish his diplomatic achievement.

  • Sebastian Stan says he struggled to pay his rent after starring in 'Captain America: The First Avenger'

    Stan and Chris Evans starred in the 2011 film. Years later, he landed his own Marvel show, "The Falcon and the WInter Solider," with Anthony Mackie.

  • Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have been called 'the prom king and queen of MAGA land.' Here's a timeline of their relationship.

    The couple, who began dating in 2018, just sold their house in the Hamptons for $8 million.