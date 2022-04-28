Lawsuit claims 'excessive force' used against mentally ill woman in Bucks County jail

The parents of a Falls woman with mental illness are suing Bucks County and 10 corrections officers at the county jail, alleging they used excessive force against their daughter when she was incarcerated in 2020.

Lower Makefield residents Martha and Paul Stringer filed the suit earlier this month in the U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, claiming the county and its corrections officers violated the rights of their 29-year-old daughter, Kim Stringer, when they used physical force against her multiple times while she displayed symptoms of her illness.

A Bucks County spokesman declined comment Thursday on the suit and its allegations. Bucks County's district attorney previously investigated the allegations and found jail staff followed county policy in their treatment of Stringer.

Kim Stringer struggles with mental illness. On the left is a photo her family took when she is not taking prescription medication. On the right is a photo of Kim taken in 2019 when she was on medication

The treatment of Kim Stringer during her 65-day incarceration, as well as that of other inmates experiencing mental distress at the Doylestown jail, has been the subject of ongoing reporting by this news organization since the revelations about Stringer became public in June 2020.

An investigative report published last year revealed details of six incidents where physical force was used against Stringer, which her parents said the county never shared with them.

Read our investigative report:Was it necessary for Bucks corrections officers to use force against mentally ill woman 6 times?

Mental health program delayed:Bucks County's plans for an offender health treatment center is delayed. Here is why

Documents obtained by this news organizations included reports of officers forcibly placing Stringer in a restraint chair four times; using pepper spray on her twice; and physically restraining her before she was forcibly medicated. The records also detail four times in which force was used against Stringer when she was reportedly engaged in self-harming behavior.

The investigation also found that Bucks County Corrections does not use separate use-of-force policies for inmates showing signs of mental distress, who experts said may be unable to control behaviors that are symptomatic of their illness.

Story continues

Martha and Paul Stringer sit in their Lower Makefield home Tuesday, looking through pictures of their daughter, Kim Stringer, who was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility since her arrest on April 14. ON Wednesday, she was transferred to Norristown State Hospital for care.

“I still feel sick when I think about how Kim was treated while she was incarcerated and suffering from psychosis,” Martha Stringer said Thursday. “It continues to remind me how we need to educate those who are in a position to care for or oversee individuals who are experiencing psychosis.”

Stringer had a long history of mental illness, including bipolar disorder, prior to her April 14, 2020, arrest on misdemeanor charges for punching her neighbor and threatening another neighbor. Her parents have said her behavior was a direct result of the paranoia induced by her mental illness.

Stringer was incarcerated from April 14 until June 17, 2020, when she was transferred to Norristown State Psychiatric Hospital in Montgomery County in what her parents said was a catatonic state and unable to communicate.

Her alleged mistreatment came to light days before she was transferred to Norristown State, and after other inmates concerned about her deteriorating condition were able to contact the Stringers. The allegations were then published in news stories.

Martha Stringer shares Kim's artwork from the past ten years, saying her daughter would draw for hours as a form of self-expression.

The Stringers maintain the county misled them throughout Kim’s incarceration, which occurred during the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, about her physical and mental condition at the jail.

In the civil suit, Martha Stringer contends she contacted Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia on June 12 about the inmate reports that her daughter had been subjected to pepper spray. She claims Ellis-Marseglia initially told her that the jail did not use pepper spray on inmates, which was inaccurate.

In the suit, the Stringers contend that corrections staff were aware their daughter was actively mentally ill and incapable of following orders, but allowed corrections officers to use physical force against her when she didn’t comply with orders.

The excessive force used on Kim Stringer was “a foreseeable and direct result” of the conduct of the defendants and the county who authorized the use of “excessive and unconstitutionally unreasonable force on mentally ill inmates,” according to the suit.

“At no time did Ms. Stringer pose a danger to guards involved in the pepper spraying and restraining of Kimberly Stringer or any other inmates or guards at BCCF,” according to the lawsuit. “The excessive uses of force by defendants against Kimberly Stringer, who was at all times mentally ill and not a danger to guards or other inmates, were malicious and sadistic."

During Kim Stringer’s time incarcerated at the jail she was almost always naked despite being in full view of male and female corrections officers and housed in units with male inmates, the suit alleges.

Inmates placed on certain mental health watches, including suicide watches, are stripped of clothing and most items in their cells and are issued suicide smocks, under county policy.

The lawsuit alleges the county was aware before Stringer’s incarceration that use of force on mentally ill inmates could be detrimental to their “physical and mental health.” Force was used against her because she displayed symptoms of her mental illness.

After each time Kim Stringer was subjected to excessive force, her mental health deteriorated, according to the suit.

This photo of Kim Stringer was provided by her parents, Martha and Paul. It shows what Kim looks like when she is mentally stable and when she was off her medications last spring.

In this September 2019 photo Kim Stringer (right) poses with her mom, Martha Stringer.

On Thursday, Martha Stringer said her daughter remains in mental health treatment and is working toward recovery. The criminal case that led to her incarceration remains open, according to the court docket.

Martha Stringer said she hoped filing the lawsuit will expose the mistreatment of individuals “at the hands of incompetent corrections officers,” and what she believes are continued instances of excessive force against individuals with mental illness incarcerated at the jail.

“If it happened to my daughter, it was and is probably continuing to happen to other individuals. Bucks County needs to take a hard look at operating procedures and training of its correctional facility employees,” she said.

More on crimes involving mentally illFelony charges dismissed against Bristol Township man in 2020 outburst at Lower Bucks Hospital

Exclusive in-depth coverage Inside the Yardley standoff: How years of mental health decline led to the shooting of a police chief

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Lawsuit: Bucks County used excessive force against mentally ill inmate