Lawsuit claims Fall River police were complicit in covering up ex-cop's domestic abuse

FALL RIVER — The city is facing another police-related civil lawsuit, this time brought by the ex-wife of a former Fall River patrolman who recently pleaded guilty to assaulting her in three incidents.

The lawsuit, which names ranking officers, was filed in Bristol County Superior Court by New Bedford-based attorney Christopher Markey on behalf of Brenna Custadio. It was filed on Nov. 27, three days before former police officer Bryan Custadio pleaded guilty to domestic assault and strangling her.

Two assaults occurred in October 2021, with a third in November 2021 when Bryan Custadio was on duty, in uniform and driving a marked Fall River police vehicle.

Bryan Custadio is currently serving a 14-month sentence at the Bristol County House of Correction for assaulting his then-wife. He had earlier pleaded guilty to a third case with a different domestic partner, and was given one year of incarceration with six months to serve.

POST suspension: A state board has suspended certification for 2 Fall River police officers. Here's why.

"The officers involved in the investigation of Bryan's earlier November 28, 2021, assault on Brenna participated in a corrupt civil and criminal conspiracy to protect their fellow officer instead of protecting Brenna, the victim of three violent attacks," wrote Markey in the complaint.

Which police officers are named in the lawsuit?

Named in the civil suit are former Fall River Police Chief Jeffrey Cardoza, Capt. Barden Castro (now a deputy chief), Sgt. James Thorpe, Sgt. Paul DiGangi, Sgt. Luis Duarte, Sgt. Steven Rosenberry, Sgt. Kevin Bshara, and police officers Jonathan Souza, Nicholas Custadio and Kenneth Medeiros.

Bryan Custadio, who was terminated from the police department, is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit outlines 12 counts that include violating Brenna Custadio’s constitutional rights, assault and battery, conspiracy, abuse of process and false imprisonment.

The 25-page complaint accuses those members of the Fall River Police Department of being complicit in the abuse against Brenna Custadio, violating department policies and procedures in cases of domestic violence, and writing false reports to protect Bryan Custadio and minimize the seriousness of his crimes.

Several members of the Fall River Police Department are named in a civil lawsuit regarding the domestic abuse case of former officer Bryan Custadio.

The Nov. 28, 2021, domestic assault: What the lawsuit says happened

The crux of the lawsuit appears to be the third domestic assault against Brenna Custadio on Nov. 28, 2021, and the subsequent actions of his superiors.

According to the lawsuit and court records, Bryan Custadio was on duty working a day shift when, at 9 a.m., he arrived in uniform in a marked Fall River Police Department vehicle at the couple’s home on North Main Street, where they lived and were about to open a bookstore café.

After an argument outside their residence, the lawsuit states, Bryan Custadio grabbed his then-wife and dragged her back into the home, where he threw her into filing cabinets and knocked her on the floor. He’s accused of brutally attacking her while on the ground and taking her cell phone, which he eventually returned.

The lawsuit alleges Brenna Custadio called 911 while her husband was outside the home deleting images of the assault caught on the couple’s security camera.

Timeline: Misconduct allegations, lawsuits and inappropriate use of force by Fall River Police

Fall River police superiors and a union rep respond to the crime scene

The first responding officer on the scene was Souza, identified as a union representative and an officer in training.

Shortly afterward, DiGangi and Thorpe arrived and interviewed Brenna Custadio, who described the assault and the previous assaults inside the house while Souza stayed outside with Bryan Custadio.

The lawsuit alleges that Souza told a police officer who lived in one of the apartments in the Custadios' building that “We are not going to discuss what happened.”

Bryan Custadio was never taken into custody. Instead, the lawsuit claims, Thorpe confiscated his service handgun but allowed him to leave the scene in the police vehicle with a police-issued shotgun on board.

The lawsuit indicates that Bryan Custadio returned to police headquarters at 10:30 a.m., and was booked at 11:30 a.m.

By 11:38 a.m., bail for his release was set by Clerk Magistrate John O’Neil.

Fall River police cruisers.

Allegation: Police superiors let abuser leave in cruiser with a shotgun

The lawsuit alleges misrepresentations regarding the domestic abuse by Bryan Custadio’s superior officers.

The lawsuit claims DiGangi “misrepresented facts and minimized the seriousness of the prior assaults” when he stated Bryan Custadio had left the scene before officers arrived at the North Main Street residence.

Also, the lawsuit alleges that DiGangi failed to report that officers allowed Bryan Custadio to leave the scene “in full uniform and his cruiser armed with a police officer-issued shotgun.”

The superior officers are also accused of failing to take photographs of Brenna Custodio's injuries. The lawsuit says they later allowed Bryan Custadio to return to the home to collect belongings with Bshara and Duarte, ordering Brenna Custadio and her mother to stay in the kitchen while Bryan Custadio allegedly was yelling at her “aggressively.”

They are also accused of failing to obtain his cellphone, which had evidence that he erased the security footage of the assault.

The superior officers on the scene failed to take guns at the residence owned by Bryan Custadio, according to the lawsuit. That didn’t happen until later in the day when his brother, officer Nicholas Custadio, retrieved the weapons.

A press release written by Castro, public information officer at the time, indicated that Bryan Custadio had been transported back to the police station, which the lawsuit claims was not true.

Failed to adhere to department's domestic violence policies

The FRPD’s policy on cases of domestic violence involving police staff states “the Department will act quickly to protect the victim, arrest the perpetrator, and conduct parallel administrative and criminal investigations.”

The lawsuit alleges that the superior officers failed to adhere to the policy and a host of other department regulations.

That includes claims that Bryan Custadio’s brother and fellow officer, Nicholas Custadio and Kenneth Medeiros, knew about the alleged domestic assaults and failed to report the incidents to superior officers, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Brenna Custadio was in such fear that she abandoned her plans to open the bookstore cafe and moved out of Fall River.

The Herald News contacted Corporation Counsel Alan Rumsey about the lawsuit, who said the city had not yet been notified about the complaint.

In addition to the Custadio lawsuit, there are three outstanding use of force and civil rights lawsuits involving city police officers and another pending is state court, and paid out thousands of dollars to settle other police related cases.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Lawsuit: Fall River police covered up ex-cop's domestic abuse of wife