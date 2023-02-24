Lawsuit claims Fulton County Schools didn’t do enough to stop former teacher from raping student

A new lawsuit being filed on behalf of a teenage girl who was raped by her teacher claims Fulton County Schools didn’t do enough to stop it from happening.

Robert Vandel, who was a teacher at Lyndon Academy, pleaded guilty to raping a student at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell. Vandel taught science at the Fulton Academy in 2020 and the victim was allegedly a student in one of his classes.

According to the lawsuit, the victim, a former 13-year-old 7th grader at FAST, was groomed, sexually harassed, sexually assaulted and then raped by Vandel.

The lawsuit alleges that before Vandal was hired at FAST, the Georgia Professional Standards Commission had a record of seven students and 14 teachers filing reports of grooming, sexual harassment and sexual assault against him.

While employed at FAST, the lawsuit says he was reported six more times by teachers, students and a parent.

The 100-page lawsuit names Fulton County Schools Superintendent Mike Looney, as well as former superintendents Cindy Loe and Jeff Rose, and others, including several FAST principals and assistant principals.

The lawsuit alleges that because Fulton County Schools, and those who directly hired Vandel, hired him despite his history of allegations at other institutions, they failed to protect the teenage victim from being attacked.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Fulton County Schools for a comment but has not heard back.

