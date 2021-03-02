Lawsuit claims orthodontist overcharged state by millions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Harmacinski, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 2—An orthodontist with a Lawrence practice is being sued by the attorney general for fraudulently billing Medicaid for millions of dollars, including keeping children in braces for too long and deceptively overbilling for mouth guards.

Attorney General Maura Healey's office on Monday filed the lawsuit against Dr. Mouhab Z. Rizkallah, DDS, and two companies — Dr. Mouhab Z. Rizkallah DDS MSD PC and The Braces Place of Lawrence LLC — according to a statement.

Filed in Suffolk Superior Court, the lawsuit claims that since November 2013, Rizkallah instituted a series of illegal practices with the intent to defraud MassHealth.

"For years, this orthodontist used his young patients as pawns to steal millions of dollars from the state," Healey stated. "This illegal behavior harmed families from low-income communities and communities of color who rely on MassHealth for health care coverage. We are suing to hold Dr. Rizkallah accountable for these exploitative practices that victimized vulnerable residents in Massachusetts."

Rizkallah operates six orthodontic practices that currently do business as The Braces Place, with locations in Lawrence, Somerville, Boston, Lowell, Framingham, and Lynn.

Healey's office began an investigation after receiving a patient complaint and subsequently a related MassHealth referral.

Rizkallah is accused of instituting various practices to increase the amount of money collected from the state, regardless of whether the services were medically necessary.

"For example, Dr. Rizkallah allegedly kept his MassHealth patients, mostly children, in braces longer than medically necessary so he could bill MassHealth for more money," according to the statement. "To do this, he often put braces only on a child's top teeth at the beginning of comprehensive orthodontic treatment, even when there was no medical justification for delaying putting braces on the bottom teeth. This significantly extended the patient's treatment time and increased the amount of money collected from MassHealth."

The lawsuit further states that Rizkallah instituted a practice of billing MassHealth for custom-fit sports mouth guards. But under MassHealth regulations, a claim for payment for an athletic mouth guard is payable only if it is is custom-fit and the recipient plays a contact sport.

"However, the AG's investigation determined that many patients did not request, need, or receive these mouth guards," according to the complaint. "And if they did receive them, they were not custom-fit."

Rizkallah is accused of billing between $85 and $95 for mouth guards sold in retail stores for $9.99, according to Healey's office.

"During this time, the AG's office alleges that MassHealth paid Dr. Rizkallah's orthodontic practices more than $1 million for these mouth guards," according to the statement.

Further, the AG says, Rizkallah also "routinely and intentionally circumvented MassHealth regulations requiring medical necessity and prior approval for comprehensive orthodontic treatment."

The conduct, according to Healey, violates the False Claims Act and Medicaid False Claims Act; constitutes a breach of contract by the two companies; and resulted in the unjust enrichment of the defendants. The lawsuit seeks treble damages — meaning three times the actual damage — and civil penalties.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.

Recommended Stories

  • Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

    Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival show-casing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We're watching films from our cars, and that's something that has never happened before in Sudan," said Asmaa, among festival attendees sitting inside, next to, and on top of their cars for the nighttime screenings. Once heavily regulated by the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir, who was toppled in 2019, public spaces in Sudan are being slowly reclaimed, helped by a re-ignited art scene.

  • Teen shot to death while meeting with 4 young people in west Fort Worth neighborhood

    Detectives are searching for four people who met with a 15-year-old before he was killed last week in Fort Worth.

  • Belarus journalist sentenced for report on protester's death

    A court in Belarus on Tuesday handed a half-year prison sentence to a journalist on charges of revealing personal data in her report on the death of a protester, part of authorities’ crackdown on demonstrations against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. Katsiaryna Barysevich of the independent Tut.by online news portal has been in custody since November, following the publication of an article in which she cited medical documents indicating that protester Raman Bandarenka died of severe injuries and wasn’t drunk — contrary to official claims. Bandarenka’s death caused public outrage and fueled more demonstrations.

  • Doctor under fire for attending virtual trial while performing surgery

    Plastic surgeon Scott Green was asked during a virtual traffic court trial if we was currently performing surgery, to which he replied, “I am.”

  • Fact-checking the wildest claims from Trump’s CPAC speech

    The president returned to some of his favourite debunked theories about the election, and much more

  • Mom reports 6-year-old missing, but police say she ran him over and threw him in the Ohio River

    Brittany Gosney told investigators she tried to abandon her son in a wildlife area and ran over him when he attempted to get back into her vehicle, according to court documents.

  • New Orleans archdiocese tells Catholics to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    Statement says use of abortion-derived cells in development means believers should prefer Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna Melissa Owens, operations plant manager for the McKesson Corporation, signs the first shipping box of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, on Monday. Photograph: Timothy D Easley/EPA The archdiocese of New Orleans has told local Catholics to avoid the Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, because its early development used “morally compromised cell lines created from two abortions”. It said two other vaccines in use in the US, made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, were acceptable despite having been developed with “some lab testing that utilised the abortion-derived cell line”. The archdiocese made the announcement on Friday. The statement put the archdiocese at odds with Pope Francis. In December, the Vatican said it was “morally acceptable to receive Covid-19 vaccines that have used cell lines from aborted foetuses in their research and production process”, as the use of such vaccines “does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion from which the cells used in production of the vaccines derive”. Cells derived from an elective abortion in the Netherlands in the 1970s are commonly used in medical research. Last October, it was widely reported that an experimental Covid-19 therapy given to Donald Trump, Regeneron, was developed using such cells. Like most Republicans, the then president had courted anti-abortion groups and moved to restrict use of fetal tissue in research. Fetal tissue research has led to a number of important medical advances, especially in vaccine development. Cell lines derived from aborted tissue were used in the development of the polio, chickenpox, hepatitis A and shingles vaccines. Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine subsidiary Janssen used PER.C6 cells, a proprietary cell line derived from aborted tissue in 1985. The New Orleans archdiocese said it maintained “that the decision to receive the Covid-19 vaccine remains one of individual conscience in consultation with one’s healthcare provider. We also maintain that in no way does the church’s position diminish the wrongdoing of those who decided to use cell lines from abortions to make vaccines. “In doing so, we advise that if the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine is available, Catholics should choose to receive either of those vaccines rather than to receive the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of its extensive use of abortion-derived cell lines.” The diocese’s comments come as the US undertakes national distribution of three coronavirus vaccines authorized for emergency use by drugs regulators. Vaccine hesitancy has been a major concern throughout the pandemic, as vaccines need to reach a vast majority of adults to protect those ineligible to receive vaccines, such as children under 16 and the immune-compromised. More than 28.6 million people in the US have been infected by the coronavirus and 515,000 killed since the pandemic began. Joe Biden and Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and chief medical adviser to the president, are both Catholic. Asked about vaccine efficacy, Fauci told NBC: “All three of them are really quite good, and people should take the one that’s most available to them. People need to get vaccinated as quickly and as expeditiously as possible, and if I would go to a place where they had Johnson & Johnson, I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it.” Anti-abortion groups and Catholic leaders in the US and Canada have raised ethical objections to the origin of cell lines throughout the pandemic. In June, the US Conference of Catholic Bishops wrote a letter urging the Trump administration to “incentivize” the development of vaccines that do not use such cell lines. “It is critically important that Americans have access to a vaccine that is produced ethically,” the letter said. “No American should be forced to choose between being vaccinated against this potentially deadly virus and violating his or her conscience.” New Orleans is not the only diocese to engage in anti-abortion rhetoric. In January, Joseph Strickland, bishop of Tyler, Texas and “host of The Bishop Strickland Hour on VMP Radio”, tweeted: “All the political posturing on vaccines is truly disgusting. “The fact remains that ANY vaccine available today involves using murdered children before they could even be born. I renew my pledge … I will not extend my life by USING murdered children. This is evil WAKE UP!” Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist at the New York University School of Medicine, told Science magazine in June: “There are better ways to win the abortion wars than telling people not to use a vaccine. These are long-over abortions. These cells are decades old, and even major religious leaders like the pope have acknowledged that for the greater good it’s not worth the symbolism to put the community at risk.” According to Johns Hopkins University, by Tuesday morning Louisiana had recorded 430,504 Covid-19 cases and 9,628 deaths. According to one vaccinations tracker, nearly 700,000 people had received at least one shot in the state.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Royal Caribbean will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

    Royal Caribbean's new ship, Odyssey of the Seas, is set to debut with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Biden refused to sanction MBS over Khashoggi's murder because he doesn't want his relationship with Saudi Arabia to get worse, officials say

    A US intelligence report released Friday found that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman directly approved the 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

  • Why stop at $1,400? These Democratic senators want Biden to back recurring stimulus checks

    A group of Democratic senators is urging President Joe Biden to go beyond the $1,400 payment included in his COVID relief package.

  • Harry and Meghan Are Begged to Delay Oprah Broadcast While Prince Philip Is Gravely Ill

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are being urged by some commentators in the U.K. to ask CBS to postpone the airing of its Oprah Winfrey interview, in which they are expected to mount a stinging attack on the royal family, as concern mounts over Prince Philip’s prospects of beating an infection.Prince Harry Tells Oprah He Left the Royals Because He Feared Meghan Markle Would Suffer Like Princess Diana Philip, 99, was moved to a specialist heart hospital on Monday and royal sources have been quoted by British newspapers saying the family is “pretty appalled” at the idea of the interview, which Oprah has said sees Meghan saying “pretty shocking things” being broadcast while Philip is so unwell.Penny Junor, author of Prince Harry, Brother, Soldier, Son, told The Daily Beast that airing the interview while Prince Philip was undergoing very public health travails risked making the interview look inappropriate, saying: “Anything could hijack this interview. Philip is ill. He is 99 and could die at any time. They were not to know he would get ill, but it could be seen to be the wrong time. But I doubt it is in their gift to postpone the interview. The control is in the hands of CBS and Oprah.”Robert Lacey, historical consultant for The Crown and author of the definitive royal biography Majesty, told The Daily Beast: “I think it would be a marvelous turnaround for Harry’s image if he took the brave step of canceling the whole thing this weekend—or, if that’s not practical, postponing it at least.”Royal commentator and former editor of Who’s Who Richard Fitzwilliams said it would “surely be appropriate” to postpone the interview.He told MailOnline: “Oprah is their friend and neighbor and would undoubtedly comply if asked and the gesture would I am sure be appreciated by the royal family. If an interview has been extended, as this recently has, it can also be postponed, as this undoubtedly should be.” Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Mail: “With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no-holds-barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless, and supremely selfish.“For U.S. broadcast network CBS, this interview is a coup, all about securing big viewing figures and big advert sales around the airing of their exclusive interview. So even if they wanted to Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t dictate terms to Oprah Winfrey and the network now. Too much has been invested.”A TV industry insider told the Mirror: “CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s heath. They have no loyalty to the royal family, although some feel as though they do to Harry and Meghan. For it to run if Philip’s condition worsened would be like setting off a diplomatic bomb. It would be grossly insensitive and hugely disrespectful.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Monster’ 1,000-pound bluefin tuna snagged by father-son duo off the Outer Banks

    It took 2.5 hours to reel the fish in and another 2 hours to get it in the boat.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Heidi Stevens: Andrew Cuomo sexual harassment allegations got a whole lot ickier when he threw the word ‘mentor’ in the mix

    A life hack: If you’re 63 and she’s 25 and you’re her boss, the flirtation is always, every time, definitely unwanted. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, facing sexual harassment accusations from two former aides, released a statement Sunday acknowledging that his interactions at the office “may have been insensitive or too personal.” “I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been ...

  • For Andrew Cuomo, there can be no sexual harassment double standard. He should resign.

    If Democrats are to hold the moral high ground on issues of gender equity, they cannot apply standards just to those on the opposite side of the aisle.

  • Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

    Law-enforcement agencies had warned of violence before the "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington, DC, on January 6.

  • As another stimulus package hangs in the balance, some programs like unemployment benefits are set to expire by the end of March

    The current package includes $1,400 stimulus checks, $400 payments in federal unemployment benefits, and funds for coronavirus testing and vaccines.

  • Jill Biden is traveling with newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona on Wednesday

    Jill Biden will travel to Connecticut and Pennsylvania on Wednesday with newly confirmed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, a testament to a first lady well on the move.Why it matters: Biden already is the only first lady to hold a full-time job. She also has a portfolio focused on education, cancer and veterans' issues. Now, she’s built a robust staff in the East Wing and is planning a busy travel schedule of her own.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBiden will visit schools reopening under her husband's first-100-days pledge, reviewing practices and taking note of what does and doesn't work, a source familiar with her plans tells Axios.She'll lay the foundation Wednesday when she visits Waterford, Pennsylvania, and Meriden, Connecticut — Cardona's hometown, and where he spent two decades as a public educator.Her focus will be an extension of her strategy during the general election campaign, when she launched a multi-state educational tour to review school safety practices.Managing two full-time titles is nothing new for Biden, who continued teaching the eight years she was second lady. Her work now comes with a much bigger spotlight as wife of the president of the United States.Biden has been candid about her role as a political spouse, noting it hasn't come naturally to her.She set the stage for her tenure as first lady as one of her husband's most forceful campaign surrogates, offering personal testimony about his character. Independent and fiercely protective, the self-proclaimed “Philly girl” even pushed away hecklers several times as they tried to interrupt then-candidate Joe Biden on the trail.The first lady worked quickly to fill out the East Wing, bringing on seven commissioned staffers, including a chief of staff, speechwriter and policy director.Her eagerness to travel and promote her agenda is a change from Melania Trump, who didn't move to Washington until a few months after the inauguration because of her son's schooling and who had relatively few public appearances afterward.It also contrasts with Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, who ratcheted up their activities as their school-age daughters aged.Biden made her first solo trip last week, when she visited VCU Health's Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Virginia. She advocated for cancer research, another of her major priorities as first lady.She also accompanied her husband to Houston last week to survey storm damage and help fill food pantry orders.When the couple returned to Washington amid pouring rain, the president stopped to speak with a commander at Joint Base Andrews. His wife's penchant for setting her own agenda became evident."Dr. Biden seemed to think they'd been out there long enough. She and the umbrella headed to the limo," pool reporter Todd J. Gillman wrote.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.