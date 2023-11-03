Lawsuit claims Springfield man Caleb Slay was 'executed' by DEA in 2020, seeks jury trial

Thursday marked the three-year anniversary of Caleb Slay's controversial death.

DEA agent Anthony Gasperoni was ruled justified in shooting the 25-year-old after alleging an uncooperative Slay assaulted the agent and reached for a gun amid an investigation.

The incident took place Nov. 2, 2020, in front of Slay's home, a residence the Drug Enforcement Agency said was involved in the sale of illegal drugs.

Prosecutors said a loaded gun was found on Slay and toxicology results indicated he had used methamphetamine.

His mother, Tina Slay Richardson, and her lawyers paint a much different picture in a recent federal wrongful death lawsuit.

Caleb Slay and his dog Princeton.

According to the lawsuit, Slay was cooperative after being approached by authorities before sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The lawsuit also states that a Springfield Police Department officer did not engage in life-saving measures in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

"Mr. Slay complied with commands, stopped walking, and showed both hands to the agents as an act of surrender," the lawsuit said. "Despite the absence of any threat to the safety of the agents or others, Mr. Slay was tasered on the neck and then shot in the head several times from close range, without warning."

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and is seeking compensatory damages.

A witness in a nearby home told Springfield Police — the outside agency that investigated the DEA shooting — that one of the DEA agents first used a Taser on Slay, but another nearby witness was not sure if a Taser was deployed.

SPD's report stated the driver of a U-Haul vehicle parked in front of Slay's house did not see a Taser and there was no evidence the two DEA agents carried Tasers.

According to the lawsuit, a Taser was used on Slay before he was hit with a series of bullets and states that lethally shooting the incapacitated man was unwarranted.

Tina Slay Richardson, the mother of Caleb Slay who was killed by a DEA agent in Nov. of 2020, speaks at a vigil held by Black Lives Matter Southwest MO in honor of those killed by police on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

"Gasperoni took hold of Caleb’s wrists, at which time (DEA agent John) Stuart approached Caleb from behind without any warning. Defendant Stuart proceeded to forcibly grab Caleb, causing one of the Defendant Agents and Caleb to fall to the ground," according to the lawsuit. "As the Defendant Agent and Caleb were on the ground, Defendant Gasperoni deployed his taser against Caleb’s neck. On information and belief, the taser was deployed successfully, causing Caleb to experience neuromuscular incapacitation and thereby (be) immobilized."

Police said the incident started when Slay was told to stay in his car, but he disobeyed the command and proceeded to walk toward his front door where a heated verbal exchange would ensue.

The lawsuit said that Slay didn't know the men were DEA agents because they didn't display the appropriate markings.

In the police report, Slay is said to have told Gasperoni he was being unprofessional for retrieving his ballistic vest from his vehicle as Slay was detained.

Denny Slay, the grandfather of Caleb Slay, puts photos of his grandson on a memorial at the Kickapoo High School football field during a vigil in Caleb's memory on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

There was no body camera footage from the incident, as DEA agents are prohibited from wearing the devices.

The lack of clarity regarding Slay's death led to protests as several community members wore shirts that read "Justice 4 Caleb." A large vigil was held on the football field of Kickapoo High School, where he a was a multi-sport athlete with a love for football.

According to his obituary, Slay studied criminology and considered becoming a police officer.

Defendants in the suit include both DEA agents, a Springfield police officer and the United States of America.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Lawsuit claims Springfield man Caleb Slay was 'executed' by DEA