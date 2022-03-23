Lawsuit: Consumer alleges Home City Ice bags don't actually weigh 7 pounds

A consumer lawsuit against Home City Ice Co., headquartered in Cincinnati, alleges the company's seven-pound bags of ice weigh less than that.

Indiana resident Rick Pansiera filed a complaint in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati alleging that the "7lb" bags of ice sold by HCIC do not, in fact, weigh seven pounds and HCI knows it.

Pansiera is represented by Cincinnati law firms Santen & Hughes and Vorys Sater Seymour & Pease in the case.

The complaint states that HCI has been aware its ice bags were "defective, mismarked, and over-priced, but chose to conceal, suppress, or omit these material facts while distributing, marketing, and selling the Ice Bags to unsuspecting consumers in Indiana, Ohio, and throughout the United States."

Pansiera said he weighed several "7lb" bags himself and found them underweight.

The plaintiff also presented documents alleging that HCI's "retained samples"– the ice bags HCI takes off production lines and weighs daily – routinely weigh less than seven pounds.

Several letters were presented from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture Trade and Consumer Protection admonishing HCI regarding underweight ice bags according to court documents. One of the letters stated, "9 out of 12 of your 7lb. ice packages were short an average of .201 pounds and had an average cost error of .07 cents."

HCI denied that many bags of ice were underweight and the company knew that to be the case, according to court documents.

The court granted Pansiera's motion for class certification for the purpose of seeking declaratory and injunctive relief only.

The court ruled the plaintiff's claims for monetary damages can't be maintained as a class action.

The court stated it's impossible to determine who bought the bags of ice over the course of several years and if those bags were underweight.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Lawsuit alleges Home City Ice Co.'s 7-pound bags of ice are underweight