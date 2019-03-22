JetBlue lawsuit claims pilots drugged three crew members and raped two

Two JetBlue pilots allegedly drugged three crew members, with one pilot raping two of the women during a Puerto Rico layover, a new lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit, filed by two of the crew members referred to as Jane Doe, alleges that pilot Eric Johnson, along with fellow pilot Dan Watson, passed three of their JetBlue colleagues an open beer on the beach outside the Intercontinental Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on May 9, 2018. The plaintiffs contend the beer contained a date rape drug.

"After that point, the rest of the night became a blur for Doe # 1, Doe # 2

and the other crew member," the lawsuit states.

Johnson is accused of raping Jane Doe 1 and the third crew member, who is not part of the lawsuit, in the same hotel bed.

Jane Doe 1 "was unable to react to the situation, but was simply aware that it was happening,” the lawsuit says. She has “flashes of memory,” which include Johnson saying, "Thank you for making my fantasy come true."

Watson is accused of taking part in the alleged drugging but "he left the scene after having been scratched," according to the paperwork.

Jane Doe 2 contends in the suit that the pilots had intended to sexually assault her, but she "began vomiting, which was a turnoff."

The next morning, after waking up "groggy and numb," all three crew members convened on their return trip to Newark Airport.

During the flight, they "were all nauseous and each had to use the bathroom

to vomit."

"The three of them then looked up the symptoms of rape drugs and found their symptoms were consistent with having been drugged, and that they all began feeling those symptoms and effects right after drinking from the defendants’ beer," the lawsuit states.

Jane Doe 1 states she reported the incident to police upon returning home and sought medical assistance. Previously STD-free, she tested positive for the human papillomavirus and claims Johnson "intentionally" passed the STD on to her.

The women reported their “sexual assault, rape and sex and gender discrimination” to JetBlue at their New York corporate headquarters. "Despite JetBlue purporting to

investigate the matter, no corrective action was ever taken against" the defendants, the lawsuit states.

The women are seeking an unspecified amount from the airline and pilots "to be determined at the time of trial."

JetBlue declined to comment on the pending litigation, but told USA TODAY in a statement that the airline"takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly. We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crewmembers where they feel welcome and safe."

The pilots’ union, the Air Line Pilots Association, also told USA TODAY in a statement: “As this is an active lawsuit, ALPA is unable to comment on the specific incident. However, JetBlue pilots hold each other to the highest standards of professional conduct to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of our crew members and passengers."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: JetBlue lawsuit claims pilots drugged three crew members and raped two