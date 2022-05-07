Lawsuit in death of Spring Arbor resident resolved outside of courtroom

Attorney Joel Rhine speaks to members of the media Thursday April 15, 2021, outside the New Hanover County Courthouse about a wrongful death lawsuit that has been filed by the family of Garland B. Garrett Jr. following his death at Spring Arbor of Wilmington in September 2020.

The family of former state official Garland Garrett reached a resolution outside of the courtroom in their case against the Wilmington nursing home where he was beaten to death.

Garrett's family filed a lawsuit against Spring Arbor of Wilmington after the former N.C. Secretary of Transportation was beaten by another resident at the facility in September 2020.

Garret was 80 at the time. The resident who attacked him had dementia and was living in an adjoined room and had a history of violent behaviors at the facility. Garrett succumbed to his injuries six days later, according to loc

In the lawsuit, the family alleged the facility did not do its due diligence to keep Garrett safe.

Attorney Joel Rhine, who represented the family, confirmed the lawsuit was resolved “in a manner satisfactory to both parties.” Rhine said he could not give any further details.

Representatives of Spring Arbor and its parent company HHHunt Corporation did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

In March they told the StarNews the facility could not comment on litigation, but the facts in the case speak for themselves and would be revealed in court.

The New Hanover County Department of Social Services found during an investigation of the facility in October and November 2020 that the facility had not adequately protected its residents from abuse and physical assault.

Spring Arbor was then fined for a Type A1 violation by the department.

A courthouse clerk confirmed proceedings on the case were stayed but said no further information was available at that time.

Garrett, a Wilmington native, served as the deputy secretary in the N.C. Department of Transportation starting in 1993. He later served as secretary of transportation and as a senior advisor to N.C. Gov. James Hunt, according to his obituary.

