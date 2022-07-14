Lawsuit details assaults by 'belligerent, argumentative' NJ Transit riders on 14 workers

NJ Transit train crew members have been threatened with guns and knives, beaten, spit on, intimidated, and in one case, had hot coffee thrown on them by passengersin the last two years, according to accounts detailed by 14 employees who sued NJ Transit in federal court this month.

Crew members described in court documents incidents involving passengers who refused to wear masks, pay fares or did not follow instructions while aboard NJ Transit trains. The crew members allege NJ Transit, the sole defendant in this case, did not do enough to protect them and are each seeking $150,000.

In many of the instances outlined in court documents, the crew members allege there were no police present on the trains or at the stations and said they had to wait for transit police and local police to arrive in order to apprehend unruly customers − some of whom were carrying weapons, according to the lawsuit.

Details of the lawsuit were first reported by the New Jersey Monitor.

Among the altercations detailed in the lawsuit, one involved four crew members who encountered two passengers on the Northeast Corridor line who refused to pay and wear masks. One of the passengers punched and spit at a crew member, the lawsuit said. Another crew member came over to help and "forced [the passenger] to the ground." While they attempted to detain the passenger, he “reached and pulled out a handgun,” which he dropped during the altercation and crew members kicked away, the lawsuit said. The NJ Transit crew members called for NJ Transit police assistance and then called 911; local police arrived 10 minutes before the transit officers, according to court documents.

A conductor checks prior to boarding at Radburn Station on Sunday morning in Fair Lawn, NJ on 01/20/19.

In another instance, a crew member was working on the Northeast Corridor line when he attempted to collect fares from a group of “threatening and belligerent” individuals, the lawsuit said. While he stood on the Elizabeth Station platform, several passengers assaulted him, according to the lawsuit. NJ Transit police did not arrive until 20-25 minutes after the assault, the lawsuit said.

Story continues

One week prior, a customer poured hot coffee on the same crew member, the lawsuit said.

“These assaults have been going on for years, they’re the same complaints over and over — insufficient personnel on the trains, insufficient security,” said Robert Myers, an attorney at Pennsylvania-based firm Coffey, Kaye Myers & Olley, who is representing the NJ Transit crew members.

A spokesman for NJ Transit declined to comment on pending litigation.

More:NJ Transit drivers sue, saying complaints about passenger who exposed himself went ignored

For subscribers:Will NJ schools that refuse to teach new sex education standards face consequences?

Employee safety across the NJ Transit system has been a flashpoint during the pandemic as mask enforcement often fell to frontline workers who drove buses or collected tickets on trains.

In September 2021, NJ Transit Police began conducting mask enforcement details across the system, riding trains and buses or visiting stations to provide masks and ask people to wear them who weren’t. In at least one case, an NJ Transit customer was issued a summons for non-compliance.

Three months ago, NJ Transit dropped its mask requirement after a federal court ruling.

While some members of the public have called on NJ Transit to pilot a mask-only car for health safety reasons, labor leaders have pushed back saying it puts crew members at physical risk because of the harassment and assaults.

Concerns about transit employee safety predate coronavirus.

There were at least 66 rail crew assaults between 2013 and 2020, according to the lawsuit filed this month.

Earlier this year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law that increased the penalties for assaulting a public or private transit worker and required transit operators to install a communication system for immediate incident reporting. NJ Transit also hired a court advocate in 2019 to help frontline employees who are assaulted navigate the criminal justice system. NJ Transit buses are also being equipped with shields to protect drivers.

But Myers said he hopes the lawsuit will inspire more improvements.

“We have to go one step further, you’ve got to try to prevent this violence and you have to have sufficient security personnel or train the people on the trains to defend themselves,” he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ Transit lawsuit over train safety centers on crew assaults