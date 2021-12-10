Lawsuit details sexual messages former Broussard Police chief allegedly sent employee

The former Broussard Police Chief sent an employee sexual messages and images, including images where the chief was not wearing a shirt, according to a lawsuit filed against the department.

Taylor Jones, a former Broussard Police officer, claimed in the lawsuit that he was sexually harassed by former Chief Brannon Decou and because of that suffered lost wages, mental anguish, emotional distress, anxiety, embarrassment, pain and suffering and loss of enjoyment of life.

Decou, who is an elected official, resigned during a sexual harassment investigation and was replaced by Interim Police Chief Vance Olivier.

Jones said in the lawsuit, filed in October in the 15th Judicial District, the harassment started in November 2020 after Decou reached out to the officer on his personal cell phone. Decou texted Jones that he could "cut loose with him and they could "have fun outside of work," Jones's attorney, Lee Durio, wrote in the lawsuit.

"(Jones) initially did not think Decou had negative motives at this time due to the employee/employer relationship that existed at this time," Durio wrote.

That same night, Decou asked Jones if he had a Snapchat, a social media app where messages and photos can disappear after being seen. Jones felt he had to be friends with Decou on the app because it was "in his best interest to comply with Decou's request," according to the lawsuit.

Decou sent Jones "inappropriate and sexual in nature images while (Jones) was working as a police officer during his normal working hours," according to court records.

In one photo, Decou had no shirt on and the camera was "positioned below his belly button but right above his genitals," according to the lawsuit. In another, Decou had a "kissy face" with text that said "goodnight."

Decou asked Jones if he was "gonna send some scandalous pics sometimes," according to the lawsuit. Jones said he told Decou he was uncomfortable with Decou's actions and Decou asked Jones to keep the conversation confidential.

Decou sent a picture of himself and his boyfriend shirtless in their bed, according to the lawsuit. Jones took a screenshot, which alerted Decou. Decou asked, "do you normally shoot prematurely like that?"

Jones began looking for other work and resigned in March. He told a lieutenant about the harassment after he resigned. The lieutenant told Jones he "understood his reason for resigning" but didn't offer any resources for Jones, according to the lawsuit.

A sergeant Jones talked with advised he contact the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which Jones said he did.

Jones also left copies of the Snapchats and text messages with Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque's secretary but said he wasn't contacted by the city's attorney nine days later, rather than the mayor or human resources.

The city later said it gave the investigation to a law firm, which found Decou violated the city's harassment policy.

"It was later learned that certain complaints of sexual harassment were not pursued by the department's leadership, more specifically Assistant Chief Chris Galvez, who was (terminated) for his actions by the Broussard city council," Durio wrote in the lawsuit.

Jones claims in the lawsuit the city failed to properly investigate the sexual harassment allegations, failed to protect its employees from sexual harassment, failed to properly vet its employees and failed to train them on sexual harassment.

The city of Broussard filed a response that it should be exempted from the lawsuit because Jones failed to show a cause of action against the city.

Jones's lawsuit is the second against the Broussard Police Department. A former officer, Ryan Savoie, said he was forced to resign after reporting sexual harassment and rebuffing sexual advances by the department's top brass.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lawsuit: Former Broussard Police chief allegedly sent sexual messages