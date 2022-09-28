Lawsuit dismissed against officers seen punching man during Mississippi arrest

A lawsuit against Hernando, Mississippi police officers who were seen on camera punching a man during an arrest has been dismissed, according to court records filed Tuesday, September 27.

In the video, Adrian Hoyle can be seen getting out of a car that crashed into a field. A K-9 dog then runs up to Hoyle, followed by officers who begin punching Hoyle on September 3, 2020.

Hoyle can be seen getting out of the car with his hands up.

In the video, one officer then grabs him while another begins hitting him in the face.

Hoyle does throw a punch himself before being forced to the ground where the officer then continues to hit him.

RELATED: Hernando police officer accused of excessive force has similar past allegations, records show

The lawsuit states that one of the officers saw Hoyle speed through a red light and tried to pull him over. When Hoyle did not stop, according to the court records, the officer began a high-speed chase.

Hoyle narrowly avoided several crashes, forcing cars off the road and even driving on the wrong side of the street during the chase, according to the lawsuit, before he lost control and crashed into a ditch.

Rather than stopping at that point, court records claim that Hoyle tried to get back on the road and ran into two police cars before finally coming to a stop.

Police said that Hoyle admitted to stealing that car out of Memphis.

Once the car finally stopped, the lawsuit states that one of the officers was concerned that Hoyle may have a weapon on him and unleashed his dog on Hoyle as a precaution.

Police claim Hoyle resisted arrest as they tried to capture him in that field.

In signing a plea deal, Hoyle admitted that the operated the car recklessly, knew that law enforcement officers were trying to pull him over during the chase, struck both officer’s vehicles, and understood that the dog was unleashed because the officers feared that he may have a weapon, the documents said.

On July 30, 2021, Hoyle filed a lawsuit against the officers in both federal court and Mississippi state court.

Story continues

Though he initially claimed civil rights violations, excessive force, and violation of due process against the officers in federal court, he later amended that complaint to just include excessive force allegations due to the officer’s use of a canine, the lawsuit states.

On that state level, Hoyle claimed, against the City of Hernando, negligent hiring, supervision and retention as well as negligent and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Just over a year later, a federal court in Mississippi ruled to dismiss the cases in both federal and state court.

The federal case was dismissed with prejudice, meaning that it can not be heard again. The case in Mississippi state court, however, was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that the case could be heard again in Mississippi state court.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



