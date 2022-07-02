A lawsuit has been dismissed that alleged the Wauwatosa Police Department defamed a woman with its list of protesters

A lawsuit brought by a woman who claimed the Wauwatosa Police Department defamed her has been dismissed.

Tiffany Henry's name was included on a list the department compiled in summer 2020 identifying people who had frequently appeared at protests in the city. This prompted Henry to file suit in January, claiming that the information in the list defamed her.

But a judge ruled Tuesday that there was not significant evidence that Henry was defamed and dismissed the lawsuit.

Jasmyne Beynard, the attorney who represented the city of Wauwatosa in the case, said she had felt confident the case would be dismissed.

“I think that if you’re going to bring cases that are legally and factually unsupported, we’re going to defend them and courts are going to dismiss them,” said Beynard.

City attorney Alan Kesner explained that the police department created the list of protesters for internal use, and it was not disseminated in a way that caused Henry harm.

“Luckily, the court agreed with us, and they didn’t find that we had provided any damage that was actionable in that case,” Kesner said.

Henry's attorney, Thomas Napierala, expressed his disappointment over the decision.

“We are disappointed with the court's ruling today. We thought we had alleged cognizable claims. However we respect the process, and we understand that it is often difficult for those negatively impacted by governmental callousness to succeed in court,” said Napierala. “If nothing else, hopefully the authorities have learned something from this incident and will try to protect others in the future.”

Other cases stemming from 2020 protests

Henry’s case was connected to the 2020 protests in Wauwatosa stemming from the May 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minnesota, as well as other conduct by the Wauwatosa Police Department, such as police officer Joseph Mensah who fatally shot three citizens in five years.

Protests broke out in October 2020 after District Attorney John Chisholm declined to charge Mensah in the most recent shooting. Mensah, who resigned in 2020, was not charged in any of the three fatal shootings.

Story continues

Although Henry’s case was dismissed, attorney Kimberley Motley — who did not represent Henry but who was involved in many other cases stemming from the 2020 protests — said the pursuit of justice after actions from the city of Wauwatosa has been generally successful.

Motley said she has won 24 cases against the city related to the protests, including curfew citations, use of force and phones being taken from people. She also said the city was ordered to pay $25,000 related to the Jay Anderson Jr. shooting case after the city failed to comply with open records laws.

“So we have been doing pretty decent with our cases and convincing the courts, because some of their actions have been horribly egregious,” said Motley.

Motley added that she is working on a federal case similar to Henry's, arguing that the creation of the protester list by the Wauwatosa Police Department was unlawful.

Beck Andrew Salgado can be reached at 512-568-4070 or Bsalgado@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Beck_Salgado.

