Lawsuit: EPD officers used excessive force, wrongfully arrested man in 2020 encounter

Three Eugene police officers’ use of force in March 2020 was excessive and left a man injured and humiliated, his family claims in a federal lawsuit.

An attorney for Elizabeth Bogan, the mother of Jared Roy, filed the lawsuit last week in the Eugene division of U.S. District Court, claiming police used more force than necessary when they struck and used a Taser on her son and then wrongfully arrested him in March 2020 while he was walking home from the Eugene Service Station, a day shelter run by St. Vincent de Paul for adults experiencing homelessness. Roy died a couple months later due to unrelated circumstances.

Roy “never recovered from the mental and emotional trauma” that resulted from the “vicious beating at the hands of Eugene PD officers,” David Linthorst, the family’s attorney, wrote in an email.

“Jared’s short life following the events of March 20, 2020 were plagued by physical and mental pain and anguish,” Linthorst added.

The city didn't comment on the lawsuit, but a police spokeswoman said the officers found Roy after the service station requested he be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. He was “uncooperative and resisted, fighting with officers for more than three minutes with emergency police cover on the way before the handcuffs could be applied,” the spokeswoman said.

Additionally, an internal review and the city’s independent police auditor found the use of force was within policy.

The lawsuit names Officers Zacchary Te'o, Jacob Roberson and Travis Cooper. The complaint makes claims of excessive force, unlawful arrest, unreasonable seizure, infliction of emotional distress, assault and false arrest, and it alleges the city is responsible for the officers’ conduct because of policy and training failures.

EPD also refused to turn over body-camera video in the case, the legal complaint reads, arguing that action “appears to be an attempt to avoid oversight by the public and Jared's family, and hide the city's use of excessive force and wrongful arrest.”

Lawsuit claims Roy wasn't violent, police say he was 'behaving threateningly'

Jared Roy was at St. Vincent de Paul’s service station on Highway 99 North before the incident. The service station provides unhoused adults with a warm and welcoming place where they can meet their basic needs and get assistance stabilizing their personal crises.

The lawsuit claims while staff called 911 when they noticed “strange behavior and stumbling,” he was not trespassed from the site and left when staff asked him to leave.

Staff at the Eugene Service Station told police Roy “was not violent while inside the service station,” the legal complaint reads.

But police said in March 2020 that Roy had been disruptive.

EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin resent comments the department issued after the incident, which say staff at the service station reported Roy was “behaving threateningly, throwing items to the ground and refusing to leave” and “appeared intoxicated on some substance.”

Police say Eugene Service Station wanted Roy charged with trespass and disorderly conduct because he “had been disrupting other people trying to use the station’s services.”

Officers used blows and Taser, city claims was necessary for arrest

When officers arrived at the service station, Roy was gone, police said.

Te’o and Roberson located Roy walking on Elmira Road. They saw he “appeared to have trouble walking and fell down,” the lawsuit reads, but he “made it clear that he did not want to speak to police” and tried to get up to keep walking.

The lawsuit claims Te’o kneed Roy in the ribs then Te’o and Roberson took him to the ground and “pinned him down by holding him by his hair and kneeling on his back."

Police claim this happened because when an officer told Roy to get on the ground so they could handcuff him, he resisted, grabbing one officer’s radio cord during a struggle and causing the officers to react physically.

Cooper then shot Roy with a Taser twice, the complaint reads, lodging prongs in his back both times.

While Roy was on the ground, the lawsuit adds, Roberson knelt on his back and held his hands behind his back and Te’o held Roy’s hair, drove his head into the gravel and punched him in the face with his free hand.

Cooper continued delivering Taser charges while Te’o switched to “delivering combination hand and elbow blows to Jared’s head and face” then knelt on his head and neck while calling someone on his radio, the lawsuit reads.

EPD says Roy was “uncooperative and resisted” and the officers used contact blows with hands and elbows before being able to handcuff him.

The lawsuit claims a handcuffed Roy was hobbling while officers took him to an ambulance before charging him with criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and took him to county jail.

Roy’s family claims the city “refused to turn over body-camera footage” of the incident. The city did not respond to that claim directly.

Lawsuit: Officers had 'no reasonable suspicion' to stop and arrest

The lawsuit claims police used excessive force then arrested Roy even though he was “not trespassing and they had no reasonable suspicion that a crime was being committed or that a crime was imminent.”

Officers relied upon “lacking and deficient” facts, the legal complaint alleges, and no “reasonable officer could have believed there was a basis for stopping, detaining, seizing and arresting Jared.”

The lawsuit lays some of the blame for the incident at the city’s feet, claiming the department fails to remove officers from duty after violations of policy, allows officers to assault individuals then charge those same people with resisting arrest and refuses to turn over footage to “avoid oversight by the public.”

According to the legal complaint, the city also provides inadequate training on:

Use of force

The user of Tasers

Basic civil rights, including when the law allows a stop, search or seizure

Interacting with individuals whose behavior is affected by mental health conditions or by the use of medications, drugs or alcohol

