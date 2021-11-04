Lawsuit: Ex-Suffern cop says she was victim of gender discrimination, sexual harassment

Steve Lieberman, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
SUFFERN — A former village police officer has filed a federal lawsuit accusing police brass of gender discrimination and the recently retired chief's son of sending her explicit photographs while both were officers.

Tara Cable says she resigned in July under pressure from current police chief Andrew Loughlin and his top brass, who she felt were planning to fire her and had held her to a work standard not enforced on her male colleagues.

Tara Cable filed a federal lawsuit against Suffern accusing the village and two police chiefs of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.
Cable's 12-page civil complaint filed Oct. 25 paints a picture of a police department catering and protecting male officers, ignoring her complaints of gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Her complaint claims Officer William Osborn, the son of former Police Chief Clarke Osborn, sexually harassed her for two years after she was hired part-time in 2018.

Cable claims the younger Osborn sent her inappropriate explicit photos of himself, touched her repeatedly, and represented they had a personal relationship. They've known each other growing up in the village.

Suffern Police Officer Billy Osborn greets his father, Chief Clarke Osborn, at the end of a parade in honor of the chief&#39;s retirement Nov. 4, 2020.
Cable's lawsuit says she rejected William Osborn's amorous actions. And when she reported his actions, her lawsuit claims the police leadership did not conduct a good-faith investigation into her sexual harassment claims or place anything about the complaints in William Osborn's personnel file.

She says the village hired her full-time in the autumn of 2020 to keep her silent about the sexual harassment. Clarke Osborne recommended her appointment to the Board of Trustees.

Former chief denies claims

Clarke Osborn, who retired in September 2020, denied Cable's allegations on behalf of himself and his son. Osborn recommended the Board of Trustees hire his son and then Cable as a full-time officer. She was one of his DARE students when he ran the police-school program.

Clarke Osborn
“I totally deny these false allegations," Clarke Osborn said. "And it will be proven in court.“

He declined further comment, citing the pending litigation.

Loughlin, appointed chief in October 2020, said Tuesday he's been advised by Village Attorney Robert Magrino not to comment on the pending litigation. Loughlin said, to his knowledge, the village had not been served with the legal complaint, but is aware of the contents.

Magrino declined to comment on the pending litigation. Mayor Edward Markunas didn't respond to a message seeking comment about the lawsuit and issues surrounding William Osborn, who remains on the police force.

Civil rights attorney Michael Sussman of Orange County filed the lawsuit and will be presenting her in U.S. District Court.

Sussman said Cable has documentation to prove her accusations and he expects a long process of interviewing witnesses before going to trial. He said he's represented many police officers and what she went through doesn't shine a positive light on the police department.

"She files a sexual harassment complaint and she's made permanent (which) calls into question the claim she was an inadequate police officer," Sussman said. "It's very troubling this is still going on."

What's in the complaint?

Cable's work performance and relationship with William Osborn dominated the legal complaint, intermixed with her claims of gender discrimination.

She claims she was criticized and targeted for work-related performances and her male colleagues were not. The lawsuit says she also lacked experience as a police officer and claims the police leadership denied her training.

Cable's lawsuit claims she got called into the office in April by Loughlin and Lt. Jose Martinez to discuss her performance. Sgt. David Figueroa was assigned to monitor her performance.

They focused on her not writing enough traffic tickets, income producers for the village, making driving while intoxicated arrests and not being aggressive enough on patrol, she claimed. Her male colleagues, the lawsuit says, did not come under the same scrutiny.

Suffern Village Hall
At one point she trailed a car into Ramapo after a report of gunfire in nearby Mahwah, New Jersey. The lawsuit says the police brass criticized her for not being aggressive and letting Ramapo officers take control of the stop. The driver was cleared.

On the other hand, the lawsuit claims, Officer Osborn investigated a motor vehicle accident in November 2019. He didn’t inventory the car and the impound shop found a significant amount of cash in the center console and an AK-47, a collapsible stock, and pistol grip under the back seat. A loaded magazine was found in the glove compartment. The lawsuit states Osborn never got reprimanded or a note placed in his personnel file.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and potential compensatory damages from the village, Loughlin and Clarke Osborn for violations of Cable's constitutional rights and damages. She's also seeking attorney's fees.

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com. Twitter: @lohudlegal. Read more articles and bio. Our local coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

