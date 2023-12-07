Lawsuit expected after 6-year-old allegedly assaulted on school bus

TechCrunch

While today's bigger news from the world of Meta's messaging apps was the rollout of end-to-end encryption in Messenger, the company is also bringing another useful feature to its WhatsApp users: disappearing voice messages. The new feature will allow users to send a voice message that can only be listened to once before it disappears, similar to the "View Once" option for photos and videos introduced back in 2021. The company notes the feature could bring added security to conversations where you don't want the information retained in digital form -- like when planning a surprise or sharing sensitive information with a friend or family member, like your credit card number meant for a one-time use.