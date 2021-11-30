Lawsuit: Fatal shooting of Eliborio Rodrigues Jr. by Eugene police officer 'wrongful, unreasonable and unnecessary'

Family and friends knew Eliborio “Eli” Rodrigues Jr. as a good man with a “big teddy bear heart,” according to a federal lawsuit that alleges a Eugene police officer wrongfully killed him.

Rodrigues, a father a four, regularly collected bottles and cans at night to “provide extra funds to feed his family and make ends meet,” reads the legal complaint filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

He was collecting cans early in the morning on Nov. 30, 2019, when he had an encounter with Eugene Police Department Officer Samuel Tykol. That encounter led to a fight, during which Tykol shot Rodrigues three times, ultimately killing him.

Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow and a city Use of Force Review Board found Tykol’s use of deadly force was lawful and within policy. Former Police Auditor Mark Gissiner partially disagreed, saying Tykol had violated policies on de-escalation, use of force, stops and foot pursuits during the encounter. Police Chief Chris Skinner concurred with the review board’s finding.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Ofelia Santiago as the representative of Rodrigues’ estate, alleges the stop, arrest and use of deadly force all were unreasonable under federal law and calls the shooting “wrongful, unreasonable and unnecessary.”

It also claims liability on the part of Tykol’s supervisors, alleges the city’s policy “allows officers to shoot suspects when there is no threat of deadly force, open fire without warning and without an awareness of the totality of circumstances which would not justify such use of force” and makes state claims of wrongful death and negligence.

The lawsuit names Tykol, three of his supervisors listed as John Does, and the city as defendants.

Eugene and the police department are unable to comment about the lawsuit at this time, EPD spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said.

This story will be updated with more information from the lawsuit and decisions by the DA, review board and auditor.

