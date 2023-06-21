New lawsuit to be filed against Harvard, ex-morgue worker, following body parts trafficking scandal

A new lawsuit will be filed in the disturbing case against a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, claiming he was involved in an elaborate cross-country scheme to sell human remains.

The family of Nicholas and Joan Pichowicz announced on Wednesday their intent to file an emotional distress lawsuit against the school and Cedric Lodge.

Lodge, his wife Denise, and a Peabody business owner are among several people accused of trafficking body parts stolen from Harvard Medical School’s morgue that was intended for use by researchers in a grotesque multi-state scheme, court documents allege.

Cedric Lodge, 55, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, a former morgue manager at Harvard Medical School, is surrounded by reporters while leaving a New Hampshire court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to face charges in connection with trafficking body parts stolen from the school's morgue. His wife, Denise, is also accused in the trafficking scheme, prosecutors say.

In a statement, the family’s attorney, Thomas Flaws of Altman Nussbaum Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, says Harvard betrayed the trust of Nicholas and Joan Pichowicz, who selflessly donated their bodies to science in the hopes of saving others.

Daughters of possible Harvard morgue victim share mother’s legacy

“Harvard’s complete lack of oversight and control over a period of five years at its medical school is shocking, and the entire community deserves answers,” Flaws said. “This act of vile desecration committed against a man who lived so selflessly is truly gut-wrenching and heartbreaking. We intend to hold all parties involved accountable for the mental anguish and emotional distress that Harvard and its employees savagely inflicted on Pichowicz family.”

The family’s intended lawsuit comes on the heels of a class-action lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court by Keches Law Group on behalf of other families affected by the alarming allegations.

‘Reprehensible’: Victim’s family files suit against Harvard over alleged theft, sale of body parts

Denise Lodge, 63, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, shields her face from reporters as she leaves a New Hampshire court on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 to face charges in connection with trafficking body parts stolen from the Harvard Medical School morgue, where her husband, Cedric Lodge, formerly worked as morgue manager, prosecutors say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW