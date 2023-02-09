Lawsuit filed against North Texas mental health center alleges years of sexual assault

A North Texas woman has filed a negligence lawsuit against a Stephenville mental health center claiming that the management ignored years of sexual assaults and molestation by an administrator, according to a news release.

Arran Spoede, the systems administrator at Pecan Valley Centers for Behavioral & Developmental Healthcare, was arrested in September. He was indicted by Erath County officials on charges of possession or promotion of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child, the release said.

Pecan Valley officials declined comment Thursday.

Based in Granbury, Texas, Pecan Valley operates behavioral health facilities in Erath, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker and Somervell counties. The organization’s website proclaims a mission to serve “all who strive to overcome challenges associated with mental illness, alcohol and chemical dependency, intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

Spoede was employed at the mental health center for 12 years, according to the news release.

At the time of his arrest, investigators recovered a Pecan Valley-owned mobile phone later found to have numerous videos of Spoede engaging in sexual intercourse with a young woman, identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, and other unidentified women.

Sexual assaults of Doe by Spoede, her former stepfather, began at home when she was 12 years old, according to an arrest affidavit. Many of those assaults occurred at the Stephenville facility as recently as the summer of 2022 and involved other patients there, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit further claims Spoede used Pecan Valley-owned and issued equipment to record or photograph the sexual assaults. An Erath County grand jury indicted Spoede on the criminal charges in December and he remains in the Erath County jail.

“It’s a tragedy that Pecan Valley management could have and should have prevented years of molestation against multiple, vulnerable young people,” said Rogge Dunn, Doe’s attorney, of Rogge Dunn Group P.C. in Dallas. “By failing to enforce its own policies and exercise reasonable care, this company gave a sexual predator the controlled environment, equipment, and opportunities that made these despicable acts possible.”

“Pecan Valley was contacted weeks ago with details of these assaults and the serious, long-term injuries and needs of Ms. Doe,” Dunn said. “Rather than show any remorse or sympathy, Pecan Valley didn’t even care enough to respond. I think that callous indifference speaks volumes.”

Doe is also represented in the lawsuit by Stephenville attorney James Beam of the Law Offices of James Beam, PLLC.

“I hope the courage Jane Doe has shown by filing this lawsuit will empower other victims or witnesses to come forward to reveal what they know about Mr. Spoede and Pecan Valley’s operations,” Dunn said.