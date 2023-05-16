Lawsuit filed against Osceola County sheriff over deadly deputy-involved shooting outside Target

A well-known attorney announced that he’s filed a lawsuit against the Osceola County sheriff and his deputies.

Attorney Mark NeJame said he’s suing Sheriff Marcos Lopez, claiming policies inside his department lead to Jayden Baez’s death and two others being injured after deputies opened fire on them outside of an Osceola County Target.

Investigators confronted the teenagers after they said two of them shoplifted pizza and Pokemon cards.

NeJame held a news conference on Tuesday to discuss the case. You can learn more in the video above.

