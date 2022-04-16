Lawsuit filed against parents of teenager in connection with son's sexual assault

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Brime, 25, of Columbus, entered a guilty plea Wednesday in federal court to violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which makes it a federal crime to threaten the use of force to intimidate anyone receiving or providing reproductive health services.

The parents of a Fairfield County teenager who has been found delinquent in connection to two incidents of sexual assault — and who is accused of a third that led to the resignation of former Pickerington North High School Principal Mark Ulbrich — are the subjects of a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Fairfield County Common Pleas Court.

Ulbrich is a former administrator for Zanesville and Maysville schools.

The Columbus law firm Cooper Elliott is representing the plaintiffs, identified as Jane and John Doe, who allege in the suit that the parents failed to “appropriately supervise and control their teenager resulting in the sexual assault” of their child.

The teenager's parents, who could not be reached for comment, are not being identified by The Dispatch so as to not reveal the identity of their 15-year-old son, who was tried as a juvenile.

The minor is at the center of three separate incidents involving sexual assault, according to Fairfield County Sheriff's office reports:

On June 9, the teen, who was 14 at the time, approached an 8-year-old girl at a playground and assaulted her behind bushes. The teenager was charged as a juvenile on March 23 and found delinquent, which is comparable to guilty in adult court, of gross sexual imposition as part of a plea deal, according to Charles Fultz, an attorney with the Franklin County Prosecutor's office.

On Aug. 7, in the incident at the heart of the civil suit, the teen sexually assaulted a 5-year-old boy at a neighborhood pool party. The teenager was found delinquent of rape on March 23.

A third incident involving the teenager allegedly took place on Jan. 13 when the 15-year-old is accused of sexually harassing a 7-year-old boy during a bus ride home from school.

As a result of the two sexual assault cases, the teenager will go to a treatment facility for an undisclosed amount of time and will be on probation for five years. Whether the student must register as a sex offender will be determined at an additional hearing after his time in the treatment facility, Fultz said.

The 5-year-old who was sexually assaulted at the pool party told his parents about the incident that night as they were driving away, according to court documents.

“(The parents) knew or should have known that the failure to exercise reasonable control of (their son) posed an unreasonable risk that (their son) would harm others, particularly young children," the plaintiffs wrote in the court documents.

The plaintiffs are suing for in excess of $25,000. The suit states that the plaintiffs have suffered emotional injury and the child has suffered permanent and continuing damages, including, “but not limited to severe emotional distress and loss of enjoyment of usual activities."

A heavily redacted report from the Educational Service Center of Central Ohio alleges that Ulbrich, who resigned on March 28, has a "personal relationship" with the student's father, who is an employee of Lancaster City Schools. The report says that Ulbrich improperly handled the teenager’s return to school at Pickerington North while the juvenile was awaiting trial for the first two sexual assault cases.

Ulbrich had been placed on administrative leave on Jan. 24 and then, on Feb. 8, was temporarily reassigned to work at the central administrative offices.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Civil lawsuit filed against parents for sexual assault by son