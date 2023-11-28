Lawsuit filed against Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, OUR, Tim Ballard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new lawsuit was filed Monday in the ongoing Tim Ballard legal battles.

This time, Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes was named as one of the defendants along with Operation Underground Railroad and Tim Ballard, according to court documents.

Plaintiff Suzanne Whitehead filed the complaint, alleging that Reyes suppressed her right of free speech and that Ballard and OUR committed conspiracy to silence witnesses who alleged fraud and deception.

Whitehead is represented by Suzette Rassmussen and Michael K. Green. The same attorneys currently represent multiple other plaintiffs — including five women, a married couple, and a former Marine — who have all filed suits against Tim Ballard and OUR for various sexual abuse allegations.

In part, the new lawsuit alleges Reyes had a conflict of interest in an earlier investigation by the Davis County Attorney’s Office in 2020, alleging suppression of evidence and coverups for OUR and Ballard, citing comments made by Ballard to Reyes during a podcast hosted by the attorney general.



The plaintiff claims she was “very worried about General Reyes’ involvement with the Davis County Investigation, and her anxiety worsened as she learned that the documents and her report to Troy Rawlings were not found in the Davis County Investigation files.”

In addition, according to court documents, Whitehead worked for an organization that originally worked closely with OUR and another human rights group, but she began distancing herself from Ballard and his organization when she began witnessing alleged fraud regarding missions and rescued individuals in other countries, specifically Nepal.

ABC4 News reached out to Reyes’ office for comment.

The entire lawsuit filed on behalf of Whitehead can be read below:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.