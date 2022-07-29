Lawsuit filed challenging residency of Shreveport mayor ahead of election

A lawsuit has been filed challenging the residency of Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins, as he gears up for reelection.

Perkins is one of 10 people running for mayor.

Francis Deal filed the suit alleging that Perkins filed a false or inaccurate Notice of Candidacy.

At this time a hearing date has not been set.

Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins during the Meet the candidates: Shreveport Mayoral Election 2022 event Thursday evening, July 28, at the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana.

We reached out to the campaign for Perkins and have not received a response.

