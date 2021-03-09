Lawsuit filed in Colorado arrest of 11-year-old autistic boy

·3 min read

DENVER (AP) — The mother of a Colorado boy with autism filed a federal lawsuit on Tuesday, alleging that school officials and sheriff’s deputies in a suburban Denver county “aggressively handcuffed” and detained the 11-year-old in 2019 for hours after he poked a classmate with a pencil.

The lawsuit seeking unspecified damages, filed in U.S. District Court, contends that deputies left the boy handcuffed and alone for two hours.

It also says officials didn’t seek medical attention for the boy when he banged his head on a plexiglass partition in a patrol car and that he was held in a youth detention center on various assault and resisting arrest charges until his parents could post a $25,000 bond.

The lawsuit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado.

The boy's detention happened on Aug. 29, 2019, when the boy poked a classmate with a pencil after the classmate wrote on him with a marker at Sagewood Middle School in the Douglas County town of Parker, according to the lawsuit. It added that the boy, whom it identified as “A.V.,” is sensitive to touch and became agitated when the classmate used the marker.

The boy was calming down with the help of the school psychologist when school resource police officers notified by the school’s principal arrived and the boy was arrested, the lawsuit says.

He was handcuffed and taken into custody for investigation of misdemeanor assault for allegedly injuring his classmate, two charges of misdemeanor harassment for allegedly striking school staff, and second-degree felony assault of a peace officer and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest, the lawsuit says. The charges were later dropped.

“When we saw him, his forehead and arms were so swollen and bruised,” Michelle Hanson, the mother of the boy identified in documents as A.V., said in a statement released by the ACLU. “After we bailed him out, he wouldn’t eat, wouldn’t speak. A.V. was — is — definitely traumatized. We all are.”

The lawsuit claims the school district and three sheriff's deputies acting as school resource officers violated the child’s rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act and seeks unspecified damages from the Douglas County School District, Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock and the three school resource officers.

The officers violated the boy’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizure and excessive force, the lawsuit says.

In a statement late Tuesday, the sheriff's office said it had just received the lawsuit and could not comment on it. But it did say: “When we receive a call for service, especially one that involves a criminal allegation, we must respond. In this particular incident, it was reported that a student had stabbed another student with a pair of scissors. It was also reported that a staff member had been assaulted.”

The sheriff's office did not elaborate. According to the lawsuit, the school’s principal told two responding officers that the classmate had asked the boy to “stop doing something in class, and A.V. responded by ‘stabbing’ (the classmate) with a pencil.” The lawsuit claimed that the principal and the school’s dean of students “alleged that A.V. pushed past them” when asked to leave the classroom.

In a statement, the Douglas County School District said that it had not received the complaint and could not analyze its allegations.

The statement also said the school district does not comment about litigation and will not comment “outside of the court proceedings.”

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq PM urges national dialogue after 'love and tolerance' of Pope visit

    Iraq's prime minister on Monday called on the country's rival political groups to use dialogue to solve their differences, a move he said would reflect the "love and tolerance" shown by Pope Francis' historic visit to the country. Iraq suffers from chronic mismanagement and corruption, and a steady level of violence often linked to the rivalry between Iran and the United States in the region 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. “In the atmosphere of love and tolerance promoted by the visit of His Holiness the Pope to the land of Iraq, we present today the call for a national dialogue,” Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said in a televised speech.

  • My patients shouldn't have to fight this hard for an abortion. Will Biden get in the ring?

    I deliver my patients' babies when needed, and perform their abortions when needed. Thankfully, my state treats all health care like health care.

  • Four people allowed to socialise outdoors in Scotland from Friday in pre-Easter lockdown easing

    Four people can meet anywhere outdoors and churches can hold services for up to 50 worshippers, under an "accelerated" easing of Scotland's lockdown before Easter unveiled by Nicola Sturgeon. From Friday, up to four Scots from two households will be allowed to meet for social and recreational purposes, as well as essential exercise, meaning private garden parties and picnics in parks will be permitted. Ms Sturgeon further relaxed the rules for children aged between 12 and 17, with four from up to four households allowed to meet outside so they can "see more of their friends than is currently the case." There is no limit for younger children. She also announced that up to 15 people will be permitted to meet outside for non-contact sport and group exercise and that community worship will restart from Mar 26, in time for Easter. Unlike in England, churches are shut in Scotland for worship and are only allowed to open for services being broadcast, conducting a marriage or civil partnership or a funeral. But Ms Sturgeon said communal worship would be allowed to restart on Mar 26, with the pre-lockdown limit on attendance increased from 20 to 50, subject to two-metre social distancing. Assuming the Covid figures do not worsen, Ms Sturgeon said the change would be made in time for Easter, Passover, Ramadan and Vaisakhi. The Church of Scotland welcomed the announcement, saying: "Christians are Easter people."

  • One in three women endure physical or sexual violence: WHO

    Nearly one in three women worldwide is subjected to physical or sexual violence during her lifetime, pervasive criminal behaviour that has increased during the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. The U.N. agency urged governments to prevent violence, improve services for victims and tackle economic inequalities that often leave women and girls trapped in abusive relationships. Boys should be taught in school about the need for mutual respect in relationships and mutual consent in sex, WHO officials said.

  • Boston Marathon bomber makes handwritten appeal to Merrick Garland for leniency

    Dzhokhar Tsarnaev claims federal government has caused him ‘emotional distress’ in jail

  • Former Norland High track star Tyrese Cooper held after armed robbery in Miami-Dade

    Former Miami Norland Senior High School track star Tyrese Cooper has run out of moves — after his arrest by the feds on charges of using a gun to rob a mobile phone store.

  • Do You Think the Minimum Wage Should Be $15? Take Our Poll

    President Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed in the Senate Saturday, but a key element of the bill -- the $15 minimum wage provision -- was removed. While Senator and Committee on the...

  • GOP struggles to define Biden, turns to culture wars instead

    President Joe Biden and the Democrats were on the brink of pushing through sprawling legislation with an eyepopping, $1.9 trillion price tag. Unlike previous Democratic leaders, Biden himself simply isn't proving to be an easy target or animating figure for the GOP base, prompting Republicans to turn to the kind of cultural issues the party has used to cast Democrats as elitist and out of touch with average Americans.

  • WandaVision's bunny wasn't really Mephisto, but your theories about him weren't all wrong

    The WandaVision finale didn’t offer much payoff for internet theory-makers who foolishly thought there would be some kind of actual reason for having an actor reprise his role from the X-Men movies even though a different actor had already played that character in the Marvel movies, but that’s not the only prediction that didn’t end up coming true in “The Series Finale.” A lot of viewers also expected some kind of payoff to the repeated appearances of Señor Scratchy, the pet rabbit belonging to nosy neighbor Agnes/power-hungry witch Agatha Harkness. Scratchy had a tendency to pop up when Agatha was manipulating events surrounding Wanda’s gradual unraveling (as seen during the “Agatha All Along” sequence), and the last time he was even seen was shortly before that big reveal.

  • The Latest: Maryland to ease COVID restrictions this week

    Maryland will ease restrictions on restaurants and other businesses this week, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, citing improving COVID-19 health metrics and increasing vaccinations. New York-based health provider Northwell Health administered that first dose and donated the Pfizer vial.

  • Florida sues to stop Biden's immigration directives

    The state of Florida is suing President Joe Biden’s administration over new directives that have halted detentions of some immigrants who have served time in prison. Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody said on Tuesday that the new guidance has resulted in immigration officials declining to take custody of people who have served sentences for burglary, drug trafficking and other crimes. “Convicted criminals that would have been deported under past administrations, including President Trump, even President Obama, are now walking free in Florida,” Moody said in a video posted on YouTube.

  • Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Likely Won’t Name Their Daughter Diana For This Reason

    Among all the gut-wrenching bombshells dropped in Oprah’s Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview Sunday night, there were also a few glimpses of happy Meghan and Harry. Harry did the honors of making the announcement of the newest Sussex’s sex. “It’s a girl,” he said, beaming at his wife. The only question now is what […]

  • Only Oprah Could Have Nailed That Bombshell Harry and Meghan Interview

    GettyAny interview conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was going to be juicy, especially at this stage of their royal exodus and in the midst of such a treacherous tabloid maelstrom.But only Oprah Winfrey could have produced what we saw on CBS Sunday night: A generation-defining interview. A global event. Blockbuster television. But, more importantly, actual substance; finally, into the gale of the constantly churning royal rumor mill, the unveiling of actual people and, through them, perseverance and grit. In that regard, consider Winfrey’s interview to be a long-awaited wrecking ball through the palace walls.Yes, paramount to all of this is the fact that it was a “spilling tea” party of epic proportion, delivered to an audience rabid to sip it all up. To wit, early ratings numbers released Monday morning tally a massive 17.1 million viewers on CBS, a broadcast-TV audience size that is frankly never seen anymore. It even managed to beat Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which averaged 16.9 million viewers at a time when such numbers weren’t as rare.Call it the power of Oprah. Could you imagine any other broadcaster pulling off this kind of interview?There’s a version where Sunday night’s appearance took place in some puppet-filled bit of sketch comedy or in the backseat of a car tricked out for karaoke, with one of the late-night hosts helping out with image rehab through their usual superficial mania. Or they'd dance out to a chair opposite a daytime TV host and gab innocuously about the need for kindness for 10 minutes, failing to bring the necessary focus to the fortified corruption of the “institution,” as Meghan and Harry kept referring to the royal establishment Sunday night.It’s hard to even imagine one of network TV’s other respected journalists being capable of surfacing the kind of authenticity that people as famous as Meghan and Harry are conditioned, even trained, to shield.The combination of Winfrey’s fame and her immediate intimacy is an unrivaled tool in cases like this. She takes advantage of her status as, essentially, one of the most famous people in the world to ask the questions no other person would be comfortable enough to ask, or at least justified in asking. But because she’s Oprah, with her track record behind her and the certainty that she has your best interest in mind, you have no qualms about answering, no matter how vulnerable the response may make you.Anyone else asking Harry, point blank, if he “blindsided the Queen” would come off as a jackass, for example. Yet Winfrey made it seem like the most natural question in the world—because, for her, it does feel natural that she should get to ask it.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeThis is her element, the one she has executed flawlessly for decades. In this realm, she is the queen. Just as it had been for so many years when she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, it is a thrill to watch her rule.As Meghan and Harry detonated bombshell after bombshell revelation throughout their sit-down Sunday, social media and friend-and-family group text chains lit up in kind.On the reports that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, Meghan attests, “Actually, the reverse happened,” a mic-drop the thud of which is still echoing around the world.After Harry detailed what his relationship with his father had been like “before he stopped taking my calls,” 17.1 million pairs of thumbs got to diligent work transcribing the quote in all-caps shock onto their timelines and text windows: “BEFORE HE STOPPED TAKING MY CALLS?!?!?!” The future king, as callous and savage as the proverbial ex who once ghosted you.But to focus on the salacious details does a disservice to the depth Winfrey worked so masterfully to uncover. She led a dance, of sorts, with the couple that ensured they gave an interview that mattered, that transcended a war of words played out in tabloids as the palace lobs back their own retaliating accusations.Harry and Meghan’s story is one that had been romanticized beyond the point of reality. And it has since become so shaded by the hideousness of a press weaponized by its rotting connection to the “institution” that any statement from the ex-royals runs the risk of being reduced to clickbait, misconstrued, or bastardized. You could see Winfrey striving to avoid that inevitability, employing what she is singularly the master at using as a TV interviewer: Her empathy.She can get emotional without losing her authority. In fact, the emotion is what gives her the authority.Her interview subjects feel safe sharing their emotions and their truths because of the sense that she is feeling those things alongside you—that she feels for you—and that the catharsis of all that feeling is the priority above whatever ratings or headlines the revelations may help achieve.When Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, Winfrey got visibly upset. She took a beat to apologize to Meghan that she had experienced that; again, she felt for her. And it allowed her to go deeper into that conversation, leading to the discussion about what it takes to admit you need help and the shocking revelation that the “institution” would not allow her to receive it.Meghan Markle Spoke Powerfully About Racism. Black Women Heard, and Know, Her Pain.Winfrey extended Markle the kindness of emotion—humanity—and it led to what might be the most consequential revelation since Diana’s famous interview decades ago about the royal family and their antiquated, harmful priorities.Then there’s the Oprah “WHAT!?” of it all.It was spontaneous, the now .GIF’d and meme’d reaction shot of Winfrey recoiling in disbelief when Markle says that at least one member of the royal family had concerns over how dark the couple’s children’s skin would be. The dramatic reflex merely echoed what we were thinking at home, but, as television, it was monumental. One of the most famous Black women in the world reacting with empathy to another of the most famous Black women in the world, a lightning bolt moment that charged the frank conversation about racism that ensued.Fam, do you know what type of tea you have to spill to get this type of reaction from Oprah after all of the interviews she’s done through the decades? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P70GiI5jPh— April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2021 Winfrey didn’t speed through this part of the conversation, returning to it several times, including when Harry came to join them. A good interviewer doesn’t just clock money quotes and headlines as they navigate a conversation, but opportunities to unlock something new about a person by continuing to prod and poke deeper. More, when you disclose something deeply upsetting, you want the person you’re talking to react appropriately—to do the Oprah “WHAT?!”There was a version of Sunday night’s interview that some skeptics feared, where three famous friends put a megaphone to the couple’s talking points in response to attacks against them. But “she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes,” as my colleague Tim Teeman wrote in his review of the special. “She interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.”It’s that line of questioning that eventually garnered what appeared to be the most candor from Harry and Meghan about their experience, their frustrations with how the family has treated them, and their horror at the system that they had no recourse but to flee from. This could have stopped as a soundbite. It’s now a TV moment that has the potential to spark a cultural shift.Even in their refusal to name specifically the family member who raised the skin color question, they said so much more. (“I think that would be very damaging to them...” I screamed.)High-profile interviews like these are a juggling act of agendas. There’s no questioning that Harry and Meghan had theirs, and they accomplished it as often as they likely irritated their harshest critics, who still find fodder for their attacks on the couple's “privilege” and “ingratitude” in comments made during the interview. And Oprah and CBS had theirs, no doubt. But this was the rare case, I think, where even the teasers for the interview didn’t do justice to the depth and scale of the revelations that ensued.I loved how sharp a reminder the special was that, when she’s serving these interviews, Winfrey rarely misses. It would take too long to chronicle her history of flawlessness in the genre, from Tom Cruise and Whitney Houston, to the Jackson family and, later, Jackson’s accusers.She's a maestro, conducting her own symphony of “hmms,” head tilts, and the slightest of nods until she lulls her subject into delivering unfiltered versions of themselves, whether they go there willingly or with defiance. And the consummate TV pro, she knows when to produce her own climaxes and crescendos. Case in point, the towering delivery of this question: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”It’s wild to think that Winfrey used to conduct major interviews on the scale of this one several times a year. They came in between countless others that would measure in smaller numbers on the Richter scale but were just as fascinating to watch.There’s such a difference between the tell-all interview, the kind that this one was, and the damage-control efforts that the genre has morphed into in recent years. What I wouldn’t give for the tell-all to become normalized again—and maybe they will be. The power of Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia's Sputnik V could be made in European Union after reported deals

    Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 could be produced in western Europe after a deal to make it in Italy was signed by Moscow's RDIF sovereign wealth fund and Swiss-based pharmaceutical company Adienne. The agreement, which will need approval from Italian regulators before production can be launched, has been confirmed by both RDIF, which markets Sputnik V internationally, and the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce. Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's head, told Russian state TV his fund had also struck deals with production facilities in Spain, France and Germany to produce Sputnik.

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Lt. Gen. Honoré's Capitol attack report recommends more police, better coordination with National Guard

    U.S. Capitol Police should expand staffing, improve intelligence gathering and coordinate better with the National Guard, a review found Monday.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."