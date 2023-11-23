Lawsuit filed due to Mt. Juliet's food truck ordinance

Nov. 22—The Beacon Center of Tennessee filed a lawsuit against the city of Mt. Juliet on Friday on behalf of three food truck vendors.

"Mt. Juliet has a program that requires out-of-city food trucks to pay $100 a day to operate in certain districts in Mt. Juliet," Beacon Director of Legal Affairs Wen Fa said. "(Food Trucks local to) the city are exempt from that. They need to pay $100 for the $100 annual permit, but there's a huge difference between the two (requirements)."

Beacon filed a complaint in federal court on behalf of Chivanada, Mikey's Pizza, and Funk Seoul Brother. The complaint claims that Mt. Juliet's food truck ordinance violates the U.S. and state constitutions by "depriving out-of-city food truck operators of their right to earn a living and their right to equality before the law."