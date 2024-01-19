Lawsuit filed by ex-Waynesboro cop against city, county sheriff and prosecutors is tossed

WAYNESBORO — A $1.85 million lawsuit filed by a former Waynesboro police officer against the city, his former chief, two local prosecutors and a sheriff has been dismissed. However, the lawsuit is expected to be revived in weeks, though it appears it could have fewer defendants.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2022 by Mike Martin, who once led an area drug task force but saw his nearly three-decade law enforcement career end following his 2020 testimony in an Augusta County drug case.

The lawsuit claimed Martin was wrongly fired in retaliation after he alleged local fraud and corruption concerning Skyline Drug Task Force members who he said lied under oath, used excessive force, falsified affidavits, and stole evidence. The lawsuit, which also alleged a civil conspiracy, argued that as a whistleblower, he should have been protected under Virginia law and not fired.

Martin sued the City of Waynesboro, Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, Augusta County Commonwealth's Attorney Tim Martin, Waynesboro Commonwealth's Attorney David Ledbetter, and Michael Wilhelm, Waynesboro's former police chief who is now the city's assistant manager for public safety.

According to the lawsuit, in 2016, Mike Martin was told by Wilhelm to rebuild the Skyline Drug Task Force. At the time, the task force was headquartered in Waynesboro and comprised of narcotics investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff's Office, Augusta County Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office.

Mike Martin said friction between him, Sheriff Smith and county prosecutor Tim Martin developed that first year over tactics, the handling of confidential informants and other issues. He also complained of possible excessive force and a chain-of-custody issue, claims the lawsuit said were not followed up by the Waynesboro Police Department.

Following Mike Martin's controversial testimony in an Augusta County drug case, Wilhelm suspended him with pay in 2020. The following year, Virginia State Police investigated him for perjury but declined to pursue charges after finding he committed no criminal offense. But in a 2021 letter from Jeff Einhaus, the Chesterfield County Commonwealth's Attorney appointed as a special prosecutor to review Mike Martin's case, he said the former police captain gave "demonstrably inaccurate" testimony. However, Einhaus said he could not prove he "willfully" lied on the stand.

Mike Martin was eventually fired in January 2022 following a second internal investigation conducted by the Albemarle County Police Department and an unspecified allegation from Ledbetter, according to the lawsuit.

In a recent demurrer filed by the City of Waynesboro and the other defendants, it said Mike Martin was not a whistleblower as defined by statute, and said he failed to provide any facts in the lawsuit that would support a claim for punitive damages. "Rather, Martin makes conclusory allegations of willfulness, maliciousness, and intent to harm, but provides no factual basis to support such conclusions," said the demurrer, which was withdrawn after the lawsuit was nonsuited earlier this month.

W. Barry Montgomery, Mike Martin's attorney, made the voluntary motion to dismiss the lawsuit late last year, but indicated Friday that it isn't going away.

"We do plan to re-file the case in the next couple of weeks against the City of Waynesboro and former Chief Wilhelm," Montgomery said in an email to The News Leader.

