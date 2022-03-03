Lawsuit filed by former patient against Merced chiropractor accused of sexual assault

A civil suit has been filed against a Merced chiropractor who was arrested two years ago on allegations of sexual assault.

Jaimal Singh Sangha and his practice Advanced Chiropractic & Sports Clinic are named as defendants in the lawsuit, filed on Feb. 18 by a woman who is one of Sangha’s former patients.

He’s accused in the civil suit of negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, battery, sexual battery, breach of fiduciary duty, sexual harassment, negligent hiring, supervision and retention and fraudulent misrepresentation and concealment.

Sangha’s criminal case is still ongoing and he’s scheduled to appear in Merced Count Superior Court on March 29. The woman who filed the civil case is one of the confidential witnesses making allegations in the criminal case.

Eric Castellon, who is representing Sangha in the criminal case, confirmed his client is still a licensed practitioner. Castellon would not elaborate on how he intends to defend Sangha in court.

A prosecutorial motion filed for Sangha to cease practicing is still pending in court.

In the lawsuit, the woman alleges Sangha and his clinic failed to treat her medical conditions after she started seeking treatment from him in February 2020.

After three normal chiropractic appointments, Sangha scheduled the victim for a Saturday appointment when other employees at that practice weren’t in the office. At that time he then allegedly performed an inappropriate massage on the woman, according to the lawsuit.

Sangha was arrested by Merced police on March 16, 2020 after the woman reported the assault.

The lawsuit alleges other employees should have known about Sangha’s behavior, and the woman believes it was allowed to happen. For that reason, Sangha’s practice is included as a defendant.

He was booked in the Merced County Jail after his by arrest by Merced police, and has been released since.

The suit requests undisclosed monetary compensation for damages and attorney’s fees.

According to the criminal case against him, Sangha is accused of sexually assaulting multiple other women, at least two of whom were unconscious.