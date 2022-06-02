Lawsuit filed in inmate death at Northumberland County Jail

Jun. 2—WILLIAMSPORT — The father of a female inmate who took her own life in the Northumberland County Jail in February filed a lawsuit against the county in federal court, blaming the inadequate staffing of the facility.

Timothy McAndrew, of Paxinos, the father of Meghan McAndrew, filed the lawsuit with attorney Franklin Kepner III, of Berwick, in the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania on May 26. Meghan McAndrew, 41, was found unresponsive in her cell on the morning of Feb. 11 and later pronounced dead at Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital in Coal Township by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

McAndrew names the county, former Warden Bruce Kovach, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best, former correctional James Hoskin and any correctional officers involved in the incident. The court document erroneously lists Hoskins as a commissioner, but Hoskins resigned as a correctional officer on April 13, according to county human resources.

"According to prison officials, at full staff, the Northumberland County Jail would have 78 correctional officers working the floor," according to court documents. "On or about Feb. 6, 2022, through Feb. 11, 2022, the Northumberland County Jail only employed approximately 34 COs. Defendants failed to hire enough COs to ensure McAndrew's safety. The Northumberland County Commissioners described the Northumberland County Jail as in 'a state of emergency due to low number of COs."

They "failed to provide the proper staffing, man power and/or medical facilities to properly care of prisoners like Ms. McAndrew," according to court documents.

According to court documents, Meghan McAndrew was taken into custody on a bench warrant and taken to the county jail on Feb. 6. McAndrew was "a known drug user and had a history of convictions for drug-related offenses in the Northumberland County, including pending drug charges at the time of her death."

During the intake process, McAndrew should have been screened for physical and psychological problems to determine whether she posed a suicide risk. Personnel at the jail "were required to keep Ms. McAndrew safe and free from physical injury, harm or death" and screen and evaluate her on an ongoing basis during the five days she was there, according to court documents.

McAndrew, who was on suicide watch, was last seen alive on Feb. 10 and then found in the early morning of Feb. 11, according to court documents.

"Upon information and belief, Ms. McAndrew was not observed at all for a period of approximately three hours until she was found unresponsive in her cell" even though those on suicide watch should be checked on every 15 minutes, according to court documents.

McAndrew was placed in segregation and not placed in a suicide prevention cell. She was allowed bed sheets to use in her suicide, according to court documents.

The suit seeks damages in excess of $300,000 for five counts of medical negligence, wrongful death and survival claims plus civil rights violations. Those who claim entitlement are McAndrew's father and her husband, Rory Long, of Orangeville.

McAndrew had several active and inactive cases in Northumberland County, including a misdemeanor drug charge and misdemeanor trespass charge, and two summary counts of retail theft.

Schiccatano reserved comment, but said the case had been turned over to the insurance company attorneys.