Lawsuit filed over Thanksgiving train derailment in Kentucky alleges negligence

Two residents of the community affected by a Thanksgiving eve train derailment and fire have sued the rail operator, alleging negligence.

Sixteen cars from CSX Transportation train went off the track near the small town of Livingston, in Rockcastle County, on Nov. 22 at about 2:30 p.m. Two cars contained molten sulfur and the spilled chemical burned, releasing fumes. An attorney for the plaintiffs said the incident could’ve been fatal.

“Because of CSX’s alleged recklessness and negligence in monitoring the train’s wheel bearings, they’ve created a potentially deadly environment for all residents living in the surrounding area of Rockcastle County,” said Jean Martin, one of the attorneys for Lauren Webb and Debbie Francisco, two women who sued.

CSX said the incident happened because a wheel bearing failed on a car. In a statement to the Herald-Leader Wednesday, the company said it responded quickly and prioritized safety.

“CSX is reviewing the allegations in the lawsuit,” the company said. “We pride ourselves on being a safe railroad and in the rare occurrence of an incident like the one in Livingston, KY we respond quickly, prioritizing safety and supporting recovery of the community. We appreciate the partnership of the Rockcastle County first responders and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for their quick response, and the Red Cross and local businesses that worked with us as we provided food, lodging and expense reimbursement throughout our recovery efforts.”

The company said it would continue to provide support in the recovery efforts.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and residents were advised to evacuate due to the derailment. A shelter was set up at a middle school and CSX provided hotel rooms and meals.

Residents were allowed to return after firefighters extinguished the blaze and air quality was determined to be safe.

The lawsuit names Webb and Francisco from the community as plaintiffs, but seeks class-action status to represent others who experienced the same situation.

The lawsuit filed in federal court seeks an unspecified amount of money and medical monitoring for residents.

Attorneys for Morgan & Morgan filed the complaint.

This is a developing story and will be updated.