Lawsuit filed in racially motivated Jacksonville Dollar General shooting that killed 3

Attorneys for the relatives of three Black people killed in a racially-motivated shooting spree at a Jacksonville Dollar General store are suing the store, the owners of the land it stands on, a company contracted for store security and the family of the man who committed the shootings and killed himself.

The 91-page lawsuit seeks unspecified damages – greater than $50,000 – on behalf of surviving family of Jerrald Gallion, Anolt “A.J.” Laguerre Jr. and Angela Carr, who were killed Aug. 26 by Ryan Palmeter, a white man who left manifestos declaring his racial animosity.

The suit filed Monday by attorneys Michael Haggard and Ben Crump accuses the businesses of negligence and responsibility under Florida’s wrongful death law.

Investigators gather evidence at the Dollar General store on Kings Road in Jacksonville, Fla., on Sunday, August 27, 2023, the day after a shooting left four people dead, including the shooter, who died by suicide, police said.

The suit charges the late Palmeter with battery and says his estate should pay for mental pain and suffering, loss of earnings and support by his victims and the cost of funerals, as well as other unspecified losses.

The suit also seeks those damages from Palmeter’s parents, Stephen and Maryann Palmeter, in whose Orange Park home the 21-year-old shooter lived.

It argues the couple “owed a duty of care to the general public” to take precautions against potential violence by their son, described by the lawyers as “a ticking timebomb” having “an obsession regarding firearms and violence, and living in a room filled with prescription medications and alcohol, as well as firearms.”

A woman pays respects Aug. 28 at a vigil site at Almeda Street and Kings Road to mourn the racial killings of three Black people at a Dollar General at 2161 Kings Road.

Palmeter's father called the Clay County Sheriff's Office after getting a text from his son, but the notice was too late to prevent the bloodshed a county away.

Besides the Palmeters, the suit seeks damages from DOLGENCORP LLC and DC Strategic LLC, both described as “operating/managing” the store at 2161 Kings Road. It also sues Corso General II LLC, which owned and leased the site to the Dollar General operating firms, and Interface Security Systems, LLC, a Missouri firm contracted to handle security.

More: Al Sharpton calls for justice for Angela Carr, victims of Dollar General shooting

The suit calls the store where the killings happened “a criminal’s safe haven” that was “devoid of meaningful security measures.”

The day of the killings, Ryan Palmeter had driven to a Family Dollar store but left after spotting a security guard. He then went to Edward Waters University and put on a military-style tactical vest before being approached by university security, leaving again, and driving to the nearby Dollar General, where he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle marked with swastikas.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Dollar General victims' families sue store, gunman's family